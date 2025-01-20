ETCPOW Preis (ETCPOW)
Der Echtzeitpreis von ETCPOW (ETCPOW) beträgt heute 0.01371057 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 0.00 USD. Der ETCPOW zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige ETCPOW Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt $ 1.95K USD
- Die Preisänderung von ETCPOW im Tagesverlauf beträgt -0.49%
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 0.00 USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von ETCPOW zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue ETCPOW-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von ETCPOW zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von ETCPOW zu USD bei $ -0.0023483999.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von ETCPOW zu USD bei $ +0.0003942049.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von ETCPOW zu USD bei $ +0.002116905597153398.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ 0
|-0.49%
|30 Tage
|$ -0.0023483999
|-17.12%
|60 Tage
|$ +0.0003942049
|+2.88%
|90 Tage
|$ +0.002116905597153398
|+18.26%
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von ETCPOW: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
+4.79%
-0.49%
+5.30%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
What is the project about? ETCPOW is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum Classic network. It is designed to become the lifeblood of the ETCMC ecosystem, a community-driven initiative aimed at promoting decentralization and rewarding network participation. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, ETCPOW is poised to become a cornerstone of the Ethereum Classic landscape. What makes your project unique? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW serves as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. History of your project. The project is still under development but has been active since April 2023 What’s next for your project? Future Development: Decentralized Exchange A potential future development is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that rewards liquidity providers with ETCPOW. This would encourage liquidity provision, boost ETCPOW demand, and further integrate ETCPOW into the Ethereum Classic ecosystem. This DEX could fill a gap in the market and provide a valuable service to the ETC community Potential Burn Mechanism A future burn mechanism is being considered, which could enhance ETCPOW's value by creating scarcity through the destruction of tokens used for fees or other transactions. This potential feature could serve as a deflationary mechanism, increasing the value of the remaining tokens. What can your token be used for? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW will serve as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. Staking Rewards ETCPOW holders will have the opportunity to stake their tokens for additional rewards. This staking mechanism is designed to promote token retention and price stability, offering an attractive incentive for long-term holders and contributing to the overall health of the ETCMC ecosystem. Ecosystem Currency ETCPOW will be a versatile currency within the ETCMC ecosystem. It will be used to purchase the ETCMC mining software, pay for new DAO memberships, and acquire plug-and-play nodes. This integration of ETCPOW into the ecosystem's economy is expected to create a consistent demand for the token. DAO Governance ETCPOW will be integral to the ETCMC DAO governance. Proposal submission fees and voting rights will be tied to ETCPOW, fostering a demand among DAO members and empowering token holders. This integration of ETCPOW into the governance process will give token holders a say in the project's direction, fostering a truly decentralized and democratic ecosystem.
MEXC ist die führende Kryptowährungsbörse, der weltweit über 10 Millionen Nutzer vertrauen. Sie ist bekannt für die größte Token-Auswahl, die schnellsten Token-Auflistungen und die niedrigsten Handelsgebühren auf dem Markt. Werden Sie jetzt Mitglied bei MEXC und profitieren Sie von erstklassiger Liquidität und den wettbewerbsfähigsten Gebühren auf dem Markt!
Kryptowährungenspreise unterliegen hohen Marktrisiken und Preisvolatilitäten. Sie sollten in Projekte und Produkte investieren, mit denen Sie vertraut sind und die damit verbundenen Risiken verstehen. Sie sollten Ihre Investitionserfahrung, Ihre finanzielle Situation, Ihre Anlageziele und Ihre Risikotoleranz sorgfältig abwägen und einen unabhängigen Finanzberater konsultieren, bevor Sie eine Anlage tätigen. Dieses Material darf nicht als Finanzberatung ausgelegt werden. Die Wertentwicklung in der Vergangenheit ist kein verlässlicher Indikator für die zukünftige Wertentwicklung. Der Wert Ihrer Anlage kann sowohl steigen als auch fallen, und es kann sein, dass Sie den von Ihnen investierten Betrag nicht zurückerhalten. Sie tragen die alleinige Verantwortung für Ihre Anlageentscheidungen. MEXC haftet nicht für etwaige Verluste, die Sie erleiden könnten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in unseren Nutzungsbedingungen und Risikohinweisen. Bitte beachten Sie auch, dass die hier präsentierten Daten zu den oben genannten Kryptowährungen (wie z.B. der aktuelle Echtzeit-Kurs) auf Quellen von Dritten beruhen. Sie werden Ihnen auf einer "wie besehen"-Basis und nur zu Informationszwecken präsentiert, ohne jegliche Zusicherung oder Garantie. Links, die zu Websites Dritter führen, unterliegen ebenfalls nicht der Kontrolle von MEXC. MEXC ist nicht verantwortlich für die Zuverlässigkeit und Richtigkeit solcher Websites Dritter und deren Inhalte.
|1 ETCPOW zu AUD
A$0.021936912
|1 ETCPOW zu GBP
￡0.0111055617
|1 ETCPOW zu EUR
€0.0131621472
|1 ETCPOW zu USD
$0.01371057
|1 ETCPOW zu MYR
RM0.0615604593
|1 ETCPOW zu TRY
₺0.488096292
|1 ETCPOW zu JPY
¥2.1409055055
|1 ETCPOW zu RUB
₽1.4040994737
|1 ETCPOW zu INR
₹1.1865127278
|1 ETCPOW zu IDR
Rp224.7634066608
|1 ETCPOW zu PHP
₱0.8017941336
|1 ETCPOW zu EGP
￡E.0.6901900938
|1 ETCPOW zu BRL
R$0.0832231599
|1 ETCPOW zu CAD
C$0.0197432208
|1 ETCPOW zu BDT
৳1.6656971493
|1 ETCPOW zu NGN
₦21.322678464
|1 ETCPOW zu UAH
₴0.577214997
|1 ETCPOW zu VES
Bs0.74037078
|1 ETCPOW zu PKR
Rs3.8200390134
|1 ETCPOW zu KZT
₸7.273457385
|1 ETCPOW zu THB
฿0.4704096567
|1 ETCPOW zu TWD
NT$0.4494324846
|1 ETCPOW zu CHF
Fr0.0124766187
|1 ETCPOW zu HKD
HK$0.1066682346
|1 ETCPOW zu MAD
.د.م0.1376541228