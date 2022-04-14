Draggin Karma Points (DKP) Tokenomics

Draggin Karma Points (DKP) Tokenomics

Entdecken Sie wichtige Erkenntnisse zu Draggin Karma Points (DKP), einschließlich Token-Angebot, Vertriebsmodell und Echtzeit-Marktdaten.
USD

Draggin Karma Points (DKP)-Informationen

Dragginz is a free-to-play, 100% on-chain 3D MMO, funded by the sale of non-game-breaking in-game items and customisations. The player hatches and raises baby Dragginz to accompany them on adventures, harnessing the planet’s latent magic to explore, battle and master Trade Skills such as Alchemy, Gardening and Cooking.

Dragginz also provides world-building facilities so that users can 'check out' part of the world to make changes or build entirely new locations. Changes are voted on by the Dragginz team and the community, and successful proposals are integrated into the live Dragginz universe.

Dragginz runs and is hosted entirely on the Internet Computer; this includes the back-end data model, all static and dynamic gameplay data, all 3D, 2D audio and other game assets as well as all API endpoints and the Website. There is no Web2 technology employed anywhere in the Dragginz ecosystem.

Player authentication is via Internet Identity, which provides a secure, trustless mechanism for authenticating user sessions without needing to collect any personally identifiable information; Dragginz has no sign-up form.

Dragginz is a hybrid DAO with centralised creative control and decentralised community control facilitated by our SNS and governed by our native DKP (Draggin Karma Points) token. The community can influence the roadmap, game contents and features by raising and voting on proposals with their DKP.

The Dragginz corporate entity is a Swiss-based Foundation (Dragginz Stiftung), which legally enshrines the founding principles that the project is not for profit and exists to promote the development of the Dragginz 3D MMO and its community of players.

Offizielle Website:
https://dragginz.io

Draggin Karma Points (DKP) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse

Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Draggin Karma Points (DKP), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.

Marktkapitalisierung:
$ 5.08M
$ 5.08M$ 5.08M
Gesamtangebot:
$ 8.00B
$ 8.00B$ 8.00B
Umlaufangebot:
$ 3.99B
$ 3.99B$ 3.99B
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
$ 10.19M
$ 10.19M$ 10.19M
Allzeithoch:
$ 0.00516918
$ 0.00516918$ 0.00516918
Allzeittief:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Aktueller Preis:
$ 0.00127136
$ 0.00127136$ 0.00127136

Draggin Karma Points (DKP) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle

Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Draggin Karma Points (DKP) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.

Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:

Gesamtangebot:

Die maximale Anzahl von DKP-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.

Umlaufangebot:

Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.

Maximales Angebot:

Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele DKP-Token insgesamt existieren können.

FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):

Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.

Inflationsrate:

Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.

Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?

Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.

Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.

Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.

Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.

Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von DKP verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des DKP -Tokens!

DKP Preisprognose

Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich DKP entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose DKP kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.

Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?

MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.

Über 4,000 Handelspaare auf den Spot- und Futures-Märkten
Schnellste Token-Auflistungen unter den CEXs
Branchenweit die größte Liquidität
Niedrigste Gebühren, unterstützt durch einen 24/7-Kundenservice
100 %+ Transparenz der Token-Reserve für Benutzergelder
Ultraniedrige Einstiegshürden: Krypto kaufen mit nur 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Kaufen Sie Krypto mit nur 1 USDT : Ihr einfachster Weg zu Krypto!

Haftungsausschluss

Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.