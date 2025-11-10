Dosa the Demon (DOSA) Tokenomics

Dosa the Demon (DOSA) Tokenomics

Entdecken Sie wichtige Erkenntnisse zu Dosa the Demon (DOSA), einschließlich Token-Angebot, Vertriebsmodell und Echtzeit-Marktdaten.
Seite zuletzt aktualisiert: 2025-11-10 00:19:54 (UTC+8)
USD

Dosa the Demon (DOSA) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse

Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Dosa the Demon (DOSA), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.

Marktkapitalisierung:
$ 445.96K
Gesamtangebot:
$ 980.00M
Umlaufangebot:
$ 980.00M
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
$ 445.96K
Allzeithoch:
$ 0.00220213
Allzeittief:
$ 0.00018326
Aktueller Preis:
$ 0.00045517
Dosa the Demon (DOSA)-Informationen

$DOSA is a culture-first memecoin launched on the Hedera network. It was born not from utility promises or roadmaps, but from a desire to build a symbol, one rooted in art, identity, chaos, and rebellion. In a world of AI-generated garbage, derivative clones, and soulless crypto projects, DOSA stands out by doing less and meaning more.

The project draws its strength from three core pillars: handcrafted art, unpredictable lore, and community-driven chaos. Every visual element of DOSA is hand-drawn by a small, tight-knit collective of anonymous artists. The aesthetic leans into the demonic, the twisted, and the surreal reflecting not just the coin, but the emotional state of the degen world it lives in. This isn’t just branding, it’s ritual.

DOSA intentionally avoids the typical Web3 playbook. There’s no roadmap. No Discord. No roadmap tweets promising the same overused utility ideas. Instead, DOSA plays with the idea of possession through memes, through story fragments, and through cult-like alignment with its holders. Owning DOSA is less about what it gives you, and more about what it says about you: you're in on the joke, and part of something bigger, even if that something is unhinged.

The community surrounding DOSA doesn’t behave like a typical crypto fanbase. It acts more like a digital cult united by memes, chaos, and an unspoken understanding of the art. DOSA was never meant to be “just another token.” It was created to be felt.

While many tokens attempt to shoehorn in utility or utility theater, DOSA leans fully into what makes memecoins powerful, culture, storytelling, and energy. It has quickly become one of the most recognizable and respected meme tokens on Hedera, known for its unmatched content, mysterious drops, and an unwavering commitment to doing things differently.

At its core, DOSA is about showing that in Web3, vibes are utility. That strong narrative, distinct art, and cultural resonance can outperform half-baked products. DOSA is a signal. A manifestation. A demon you don’t just hold, you submit to.

Offizielle Website:
https://dosathedemon.com/

Dosa the Demon (DOSA) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle

Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Dosa the Demon (DOSA) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.

Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:

Gesamtangebot:

Die maximale Anzahl von DOSA-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.

Umlaufangebot:

Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.

Maximales Angebot:

Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele DOSA-Token insgesamt existieren können.

FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):

Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.

Inflationsrate:

Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.

Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?

Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.

Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.

Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.

Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.

Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von DOSA verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des DOSA -Tokens!

DOSA Preisprognose

Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich DOSA entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose DOSA kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.

