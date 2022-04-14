Dog With Purpose (DOPU) Tokenomics
Dog With Purpose (DOPU)-Informationen
DOPU, the 'Dog with a Purpose,' your friendly guide in the world of blockchain and peer-to-peer payments. The DOPU token is designed to spread the word about the freedom and potential of digital wallets and decentralized finance. It’s more than just a token; it’s a movement towards financial liber
By purchasing DOPU tokens, you’re not just investing; you’re actively participating in a decentralized financial system. We encourage our community to use DOPU tokens as liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and engage with the broader DeFi ecosystem. This helps you gain freedom from centralized financial systems and those who control them. Additionally, we advise the DOPU community and token holders to engage with centralized exchanges to list DOPU tokens and add liquidity on both sides of the market. This strategy will help drive broader adoption and increase the user base, enhancing the accessibility and visibility of DOPU tokens in the financial ecosystem.
Every trade or transfer of DOPU on a DEX or wallet burns 0.01% of the DOPU involved, directly reducing the total supply instead of paying fees to centralized exchanges or incurring expensive mining fees (unlike Bitcoin). This mechanism continuously decreases the number of DOPU tokens available, potentially increasing the value of the remaining tokens. List DOPU on your favorite DEX and watch the magic happen as each transaction not only saves you fees but also enhances token scarcity, making your DOPU token more valuable over time.
Dog With Purpose (DOPU) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Dog With Purpose (DOPU), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Dog With Purpose (DOPU) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Dog With Purpose (DOPU) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von DOPU-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele DOPU-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von DOPU verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des DOPU -Tokens!
DOPU Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich DOPU entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose DOPU kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.