DGWToken Preis (DGW)
Der Echtzeitpreis von DGWToken (DGW) beträgt heute 1.21 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 0.00 USD. Der DGW zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige DGWToken Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt $ 32.18K USD
- Die Preisänderung von DGWToken im Tagesverlauf beträgt +0.82%
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 0.00 USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von DGW zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue DGW-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von DGWToken zu USD bei $ +0.00988276.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von DGWToken zu USD bei $ -0.0301640900.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von DGWToken zu USD bei $ -0.1731099810.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von DGWToken zu USD bei $ +0.3412567693498702.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ +0.00988276
|+0.82%
|30 Tage
|$ -0.0301640900
|-2.49%
|60 Tage
|$ -0.1731099810
|-14.30%
|90 Tage
|$ +0.3412567693498702
|+39.28%
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von DGWToken: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
-0.40%
+0.82%
-2.61%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
Welcome to an extraordinary expedition with us, where the spirit of the daring prevails, and challenges are seen as potential victories. At Degen Wallet, we don't just create Web3 wallets; we craft an unparalleled experience for venture capital enthusiasts and those seeking high-performance opportunities. Your journey begins here, where every obstacle transforms into a probable triumph. Degen Wallet Whitepaper v1.0 📖 Story The Story Embarking on our exhilarating journey, we draw inspiration from the ancient Greek reverence for fire and power, epitomized by the symbolic Olympic flame. In the heart of ancient Greece, the flame was more than just a source of light; it symbolized the indomitable spirit of the adventurous Degeneres. The commencement of the Olympics witnessed a captivating ritual: the lighting of a grand cauldron on Hera's altar. This ritual, steeped in tradition, infused the Games with a profound sense of significance. The flame, flickering and dancing, became a beacon of victory, an emblem of glory, and a manifestation of strength that echoed across the ages. As the flame blazed, so did the fervor of the athletes, each step they took resonating with the legacy of ancient champions. In our pursuit of excellence at Degen Wallet, we too honor this tradition. Our commitment is not merely to craft Web3 wallets, but to kindle the flame of unparalleled experiences for venture capital enthusiasts and high-performance seekers. In the luminosity of this metaphorical flame, we invite you to join us on a journey where challenges are not obstacles but stepping stones to triumph. Let the fire within you be ignited, as we embrace the ethos of the Degenerate spirit and usher in an era of victories, glory, and enduring strength. Your adventure with Degen Wallet has just begun, where the flame of opportunity burns eternally bright. 1. The Genesis and Heart of Degeners Embark on a profound exploration of the Degeners culture with Degen Wallet, a cryptocurrency project that goes beyond the ordinary. This unconventional spirit is characterised by daring individuals who are unafraid to face challenges. This is more than a course of action; it's a philosophy, and Degen Wallet is where the daring and the fantastic will find a home. 2. Riding the Wave of Consumer Demand Degen Wallet's in-depth familiarity with consumer wants and needs makes it more than a concept. A group of users is seeking profitable venture capital opportunities, and we get that. This is the driving force behind our creation of Degen Wallet, a community for genuine explorers. 3. Degener's Special Web3 Wallet A regular wallet isn't the Degen Wallet. Our mission is to become the premier Web3 wallet for venture capitalists, a haven where the community can revel in its coziness while enjoying all our features. 4. Top-Notch Venture Capital Attributes Staking, high APR farming, AI agents, and derivatives are some of the high-performance but risky investment features we're dedicated to developing. Features like these also present chances for the community to benefit from innovation and see profits rise. 5. A Resilient Foothold in the Degener Ecosystem: A Vision for the Future The Degen Wallet plays a crucial role beyond a simple wallet in the Degener ecosystem. In the future, we hope that Degen Wallet will serve as a one-stop shop for explorers and help shape new crypto cultures and trends. Where natural risk-takers can discover limitless investment opportunities and reignite their Degenerate spirit: Degen Wallet. Join us on this exciting adventure as we immerse ourselves in our world!
MEXC ist die führende Kryptowährungsbörse, der weltweit über 10 Millionen Nutzer vertrauen. Sie ist bekannt für die größte Token-Auswahl, die schnellsten Token-Auflistungen und die niedrigsten Handelsgebühren auf dem Markt. Werden Sie jetzt Mitglied bei MEXC und profitieren Sie von erstklassiger Liquidität und den wettbewerbsfähigsten Gebühren auf dem Markt!
Kryptowährungenspreise unterliegen hohen Marktrisiken und Preisvolatilitäten. Sie sollten in Projekte und Produkte investieren, mit denen Sie vertraut sind und die damit verbundenen Risiken verstehen. Sie sollten Ihre Investitionserfahrung, Ihre finanzielle Situation, Ihre Anlageziele und Ihre Risikotoleranz sorgfältig abwägen und einen unabhängigen Finanzberater konsultieren, bevor Sie eine Anlage tätigen. Dieses Material darf nicht als Finanzberatung ausgelegt werden. Die Wertentwicklung in der Vergangenheit ist kein verlässlicher Indikator für die zukünftige Wertentwicklung. Der Wert Ihrer Anlage kann sowohl steigen als auch fallen, und es kann sein, dass Sie den von Ihnen investierten Betrag nicht zurückerhalten. Sie tragen die alleinige Verantwortung für Ihre Anlageentscheidungen. MEXC haftet nicht für etwaige Verluste, die Sie erleiden könnten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in unseren Nutzungsbedingungen und Risikohinweisen. Bitte beachten Sie auch, dass die hier präsentierten Daten zu den oben genannten Kryptowährungen (wie z.B. der aktuelle Echtzeit-Kurs) auf Quellen von Dritten beruhen. Sie werden Ihnen auf einer "wie besehen"-Basis und nur zu Informationszwecken präsentiert, ohne jegliche Zusicherung oder Garantie. Links, die zu Websites Dritter führen, unterliegen ebenfalls nicht der Kontrolle von MEXC. MEXC ist nicht verantwortlich für die Zuverlässigkeit und Richtigkeit solcher Websites Dritter und deren Inhalte.
|1 DGW zu AUD
A$1.9239
|1 DGW zu GBP
￡0.9801
|1 DGW zu EUR
€1.1616
|1 DGW zu USD
$1.21
|1 DGW zu MYR
RM5.3724
|1 DGW zu TRY
₺43.1244
|1 DGW zu JPY
¥188.5906
|1 DGW zu RUB
₽120.395
|1 DGW zu INR
₹104.7255
|1 DGW zu IDR
Rp19,836.0624
|1 DGW zu PHP
₱70.8334
|1 DGW zu EGP
￡E.60.8267
|1 DGW zu BRL
R$7.2842
|1 DGW zu CAD
C$1.7303
|1 DGW zu BDT
৳146.5189
|1 DGW zu NGN
₦1,875.9598
|1 DGW zu UAH
₴50.9773
|1 DGW zu VES
Bs66.55
|1 DGW zu PKR
Rs335.5451
|1 DGW zu KZT
₸630.531
|1 DGW zu THB
฿40.9706
|1 DGW zu TWD
NT$39.6638
|1 DGW zu CHF
Fr1.089
|1 DGW zu HKD
HK$9.4138
|1 DGW zu MAD
.د.م12.0758