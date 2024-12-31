decapitaltoken Preis (DCT)
Der Echtzeitpreis von decapitaltoken (DCT) beträgt heute 0.160083 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 695.95K USD. Der DCT zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige decapitaltoken Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt $ 10.56K USD
- Die Preisänderung von decapitaltoken im Tagesverlauf beträgt -3.75%
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 4.35M USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von DCT zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue DCT-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von decapitaltoken zu USD bei $ -0.0062482847095085.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von decapitaltoken zu USD bei $ -0.0247351447.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von decapitaltoken zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von decapitaltoken zu USD bei $ 0.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ -0.0062482847095085
|-3.75%
|30 Tage
|$ -0.0247351447
|-15.45%
|60 Tage
|$ 0
|--
|90 Tage
|$ 0
|--
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von decapitaltoken: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
-0.02%
-3.75%
-2.63%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
DE-Capital is the world's first community-driven, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) based modern digital venture capital platform, designed to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in venture capital. DE-Capital is building an innovative open Web 3.0 venture capital service protocol that brings together high-quality developers and communities to participate in this emerging sector, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem. Users can experience new, transparent, and verifiable global investment opportunities on the platform. DE-Capital is funded by the "Dynamism Life Foundation" based in Singapore, in collaboration with numerous well-known communities. It has an operational center in Malaysia. Its core organization is the community, managed through a robust DAO governance system. The foundation has previously invested in several large Web 3.0 projects, boasting extensive operational experience and a successful project track record, which provides a solid foundation for DE-Capital. In an era where decentralized finance (DeFi) is redefining the contours of investment and governance, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are emerging as key players. DE-Capital stands at the forefront of this transformation, combining the principles of DAO with the strategic acumen of venture capital (VC) to unlock unprecedented opportunities in the investment sector. The evolution of venture capital in the context of DAOS Traditionally, venture capital has been the domain of elite, centralized institutions, where decisions are made in a closed environment and investment opportunities are reserved for a select few. However, the emergence of DAOs disrupts this status quo by democratizing the investment and decision-making process. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to create a decentralized venture capital platform where transparency, inclusivity, and community governance are not just ideals, but operational realities. DE-Capital is not just a venture capital fund; it is a revolutionary model that combines the efficiency and expertise of traditional VC with the transparency, inclusivity, and collective intelligence of DAOs. By integrating these dimensions, DE-Capital offers a unique platform where stakeholders can directly participate in the investment process, from scouting potential startups to making critical strategic decisions. The core philosophy of DE-Capital is to empower its community members. Every DE-Capital token holder is not only an investor but also an integral part of the decision-making structure. This collective approach ensures that investments align with the interests of the community and benefit from the diverse insights and expertise of its members. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to ensure unparalleled transparency and efficiency in its operations. Every transaction, decision, and investment is recorded on the blockchain, providing a transparent and immutable record accessible to all members. This not only builds trust within the community but also streamlines the investment process, climinating many bureaucratic hurdles common in traditional venture capital.
