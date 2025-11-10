Dawn (DAWN) Tokenomics
Dawn is the first data-driven launchpad on Solana, built to transform the way meme coins and trend-based tokens are discovered, created, and deployed. Instead of being “just another launchpad,” Dawn is a real-time monitoring and intelligence platform that tracks thousands of data sources across the internet to identify emerging signals before they go viral.
At its core, Dawn is about solving one of the biggest challenges in the meme coin and trend-token space: narrative discovery. Most traders and creators are forced to react late, chasing memes that have already peaked. Dawn flips this dynamic by continuously scanning global news outlets, social media, viral publishers, and even niche signals like international zoos and video platforms to detect early signs of momentum. These signals are displayed in a Trello-style workspace, where users can prioritize, organize, and act on what matters most to them.
When a user spots a trend they want to act on, they can click Tokenize. Dawn’s built-in AI engine instantly generates a token name, ticker, and description — reducing the creative and technical friction of launch to just a few clicks. If a logo is required, Dawn provides a link to a relevant image from the source of the trend. From there, users can connect their Solana wallet and deploy directly to Pump.fun (with Meteora integration coming soon).
Once deployed, tokens are tracked in real time. Users can manage their own launches within their workspace and also access the Live Feed, which streams all Dawn-created tokens as they go live across the ecosystem. This makes Dawn not only a tool for creators, but also for traders who want to catch new opportunities faster.
The project is powered by $DAWN, the native Solana token that will fuel the platform. $DAWN is designed to scale the ecosystem, unlock advanced features, and reward early adopters. By aligning the growth of the platform with its community, Dawn ensures that the success of the ecosystem directly benefits its users.
In short, Dawn is about turning moments into markets. By combining real-time data, AI-powered token creation, and seamless Solana deployment, Dawn is building the infrastructure layer that makes meme markets smarter, faster, and more accessible.
Dawn (DAWN) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Dawn (DAWN) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von DAWN-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele DAWN-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von DAWN verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des DAWN -Tokens!
DAWN Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich DAWN entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose DAWN kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
