Cove Quant (COVE) Tokenomics
Cove Quant (COVE)-Informationen
Welcome to The Cove - a system processing real-time Solana transaction data on Pump.Fun. Our advanced algorithms generate market insights, create AI-driven visualizations, and deploy autonomous agent protocols to interact with the community.
The Cove Ecosystem consists of features and tools that will allow you to look through wallets and assess patterns with tokens and buying activity; discover wallets that are continuously early to runners; and stay updated on notable wallets.
Within the ecosystem you'll discover:
The Cove Quant: Our AI-powered analyst that synthesizes the wealth of information from pump.fun. Through The Cove Quants’s Twitter/X account (@TheCoveQuant), you’ll gain access to expert analyses of notable wallets and Pump.Fun tokens from data pulled directly from The Cove. In addition to Cove Quant's feed on Twitter/X, you'll also be able to interact and prompt The Cove Quant directly in our Telegram.
Pump.Fun Alpha Wallet Analysis A real time updating list of potential alpha wallets on pump.fun
Wallet Cluster Analysis A real time view into the last 15 mins of buying activity on pump.fun looking for tokens with high shared maker similarity
Top Activity Tokens aka The Universe Tokens under 500k that seem to be getting a lot of activity according to the AI
Backrooms An upcoming feature with 2 AI agents that converse about recent market data and trends. Plans include potentially including voice and creating an AI podcast about real time events in the meme markets
Our token $COVE fuels the platform's innovative features. $COVE was created as a fair launch via Pump.Fun, allowing everyone the equal opportunity to acquire $COVE on the market.
Cove Quant (COVE) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Cove Quant (COVE), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Cove Quant (COVE) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Cove Quant (COVE) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von COVE-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele COVE-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von COVE verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des COVE -Tokens!
COVE Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich COVE entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose COVE kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.