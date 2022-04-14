Coinzix Token (ZIX) Tokenomics
COINZIX is a centralized exchange, launched in 2021, with headquarters in Romania, that says its mission is to “make crypto simple, safe and reliable for everyone, from beginners to experts”'. The ecosystem was built on four key pillars - payment services for fiat and crypto, crypto trading services, crypto-economic services, and community services.
The COINZIX project was born during the pandemic years, in an EU country that has a big technological and resource potential, with the goal to “smoothen the transition from FIAT to CRYPTO” and increase the DeFi literacy.
While launching the CEX platform, COINZIX also implemented a network of crypto ATMs in all the major cities in Romania, that continues to grow across Europe.
Their ZIX native utility token was designed to fuel the technical development of their ecosystem, which would include staking, listing services, crypto ATM maturity, and point-of-sale locations.
Some of the key security features COINZIX has integrated are secure software development cycles, Multi-Factor Authentication for all sensitive operations, withdrawal protection, live customer support in Romanian and English, and Four Eyes Principle for high-value transactions. All smart contracts and blockchain assets are line-by-line audited and validated by COINZIX’s industry leader partner.
COINZIX is used not only by crypto traders but also by new crypto projects as their Launchpad.
ZIX is COINZIX’s decentralized utility token, aimed to power COINZIX’s ecosystem, and specially designed to offer access to specific services available on the COINZIX platform. The ZIX token allows COINZIX stakeholders like customers, users, coaches, business owners, and partners to use it on each product, and to interact within the ecosystem. The functionalities of the ZIX Token will be adapted or extended, depending on the evolution of their platform.
Coinzix Token (ZIX) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Coinzix Token (ZIX), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Coinzix Token (ZIX) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Coinzix Token (ZIX) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von ZIX-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele ZIX-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von ZIX verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des ZIX -Tokens!
