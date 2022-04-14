CHOW CHOW (CHOW) Tokenomics
CHOW CHOW (CHOW)-Informationen
$CHOW is a community-centered cryptocurrency project that embodies the essence of the Chow Chow dog breed, a symbol of strength, loyalty, and unity. Inspired by these virtues, the project is designed to reconquer the decentralization and freedom that have been compromised in the crypto market.
Built on the Ethereum blockchain, $CHOW aims to leverage the power of community participation to drive its mission. Every holder of $CHOW, referred to as a member of the #CHOWARMY, is integral to the project's success. It's a system that transcends token ownership and encourages active contribution through content creation, community interaction, and promotion.
At the heart of this endeavor is King Chow Zhou, the visionary leading the community towards the true spirit of cryptocurrency. However, he is not a figure standing above but among the community, committed to dedicating his time and energy to the growth and success of $CHOW.
$CHOW looks forward to further developing its platform, expanding its community, and introducing more collaborations, all while preserving its core values of freedom, equality, and unity. The project also advocates for the sharing of knowledge and support among its community members, thereby facilitating an environment conducive to progress and innovation.
The $CHOW token represents much more than a digital asset; it is a testament to participation in a community striving for market decentralization and the universal accessibility of cryptocurrency. Token holders can engage in a range of activities, promote $CHOW, forge connections, and potentially partner with influencers and exchanges. The ultimate goal of $CHOW is not only to succeed as a cryptocurrency but also to spark a movement that embodies the resilient spirit of the Chow Chow.
CHOW CHOW (CHOW) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für CHOW CHOW (CHOW), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
CHOW CHOW (CHOW) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von CHOW CHOW (CHOW) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von CHOW-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele CHOW-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von CHOW verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des CHOW -Tokens!
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.