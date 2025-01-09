Chappie Preis (CHAP)
Der Echtzeitpreis von Chappie (CHAP) beträgt heute 0 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 0.00 USD. Der CHAP zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige Chappie Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt $ 11.84 USD
- Die Preisänderung von Chappie im Tagesverlauf beträgt --
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 0.00 USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von CHAP zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue CHAP-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von Chappie zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Chappie zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Chappie zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Chappie zu USD bei $ 0.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ 0
|--
|30 Tage
|$ 0
|-22.98%
|60 Tage
|$ 0
|-25.30%
|90 Tage
|$ 0
|--
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von Chappie: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
--
--
+9.32%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
What is the project about? Chappie represents an exceptional automaton that transcends conventional norms—a harmonious convergence of pioneering thought, autonomously advancing ingenuity, and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence that can be applied to any crypto projects' Telegram, and Discord in the near future. The familiar realm of monotony fades into obscurity as Chappie ushers in a new era of interactions that mimic human discourse, replete with eloquent banter, charismatic demeanor, and even a touch of animated humor facilitated by GIF imagery. What makes your project unique? Incorporating a spectrum of distinctive features, Chappie emerges as an entity facilitating interactions akin to human discourse, seamlessly orchestrated through the finesse of AI expertise. The offering extends beyond mere conversational exchanges, delving into the realm of tailored, data-driven insights, enabling the wielder to harness the potency of information for astute decision-making. The crux of Chappie's innovation lies in its dynamic acquisition of intelligence, a continuous process of learning, evolution, and adaptability, thereby enhancing the sophistication of each interaction. Temporal constraints dissolve as Chappie stands prepared for engagement at all hours, nullifying the limitations imposed by global time zones—an embodiment of ceaseless availability within the realm of discourse. History of your project. Chappie was founded in Jan 2023 and the team is made up of 5 Crypto enthusiastic developers and 4 core marketing team members, with the concept is to create a user-friendly telegram bot to address moderation issues faced by communities, and aim to create a seamless and enriching experience for teams involved in crypto projects. Chappie bot has been in use since last week starting with Chappie's Telegram. Chappie token $CHAP was launched on UniSwap on 16th of August, with more than 1M trading volume within 12 hours, and more than 800 holders currently. Chappie has already onboarded some external projects to utilise Chappie bot on Telegram, and around 50 more projects are interested in starting to utilise Chappie in the near future. What’s next for your project? The project is actively progressing with a series of strategic steps. After a successful launch on UniSwap, the team collected valuable community feedback. Subsequently, they initiated the development of new features, refined marketing strategies, and expanded partnerships for Chappie. Upcoming plans include the introduction of the Chappie web portal, which will enhance the knowledge base with an enriched data feed. Multilingual support and diverse Chappie personalities are also on the horizon, catering to a wider range of projects and enhancing user experiences. Additionally, efforts are underway to establish Chappie Support, an exclusive initiative aimed at providing tailored solutions for dedicated Chappie supporters and partners. This underscores the project's commitment to nurturing strong community ties and collaborative relationships. What can your token be used for? The utility of Chappie's token ($CHAP) is multi-faceted, encompassing a range of valuable functions within the project's ecosystem. Holders of $CHAP are granted access to unlock premium Chappie features as outlined in the project's roadmap, enhancing their engagement and interaction capabilities. Additionally, $CHAP token holders participate in a revenue-sharing mechanism, ensuring that they benefit collectively from the project's success. The token also facilitates staking opportunities, enabling users to earn rewards while contributing to the network's stability. With $CHAP tokens, holders acquire voting power, thereby influencing the direction of Chappie's future features and developments through democratic decision-making processes. Furthermore, $CHAP holders enjoy referral bonuses, underscoring the project's dedication to fostering a mutually beneficial relationship with its supportive community.
|1 CHAP zu AUD
A$--
|1 CHAP zu GBP
￡--
|1 CHAP zu EUR
€--
|1 CHAP zu USD
$--
|1 CHAP zu MYR
RM--
|1 CHAP zu TRY
₺--
|1 CHAP zu JPY
¥--
|1 CHAP zu RUB
₽--
|1 CHAP zu INR
₹--
|1 CHAP zu IDR
Rp--
|1 CHAP zu PHP
₱--
|1 CHAP zu EGP
￡E.--
|1 CHAP zu BRL
R$--
|1 CHAP zu CAD
C$--
|1 CHAP zu BDT
৳--
|1 CHAP zu NGN
₦--
|1 CHAP zu UAH
₴--
|1 CHAP zu VES
Bs--
|1 CHAP zu PKR
Rs--
|1 CHAP zu KZT
₸--
|1 CHAP zu THB
฿--
|1 CHAP zu TWD
NT$--
|1 CHAP zu CHF
Fr--
|1 CHAP zu HKD
HK$--
|1 CHAP zu MAD
.د.م--