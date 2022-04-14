Bugna (BGA) Tokenomics
Bugna (BGA)-Informationen
Bugna Coin is an advanced blockchain project that focuses on building a decentralized and sustainable ecosystem. As the first memecoin built on the kHeavyhash network, Bugna Coin leverages this innovative technology to provide secure and transparent financial solutions. Unlike typical cryptocurrencies, Bugna Coin is part of a broader ecosystem that includes NFTs, gaming, and smart contract support. By integrating these elements, Bugna Coin aims to offer a unique experience for users, combining entertainment and utility within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
One of the standout features of Bugna Coin is its focus on NFTs and gaming, creating a dynamic ecosystem where users can engage with digital assets in multiple ways. Through the development of decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts, Bugna Coin supports an array of financial and entertainment services. Users can buy, sell, and trade NFTs, participate in gaming experiences, and utilize Bugna Coin in various decentralized financial operations, all within a secure and cost-effective environment.
As the first memecoin on the kHeavyhash network, Bugna Coin emphasizes community-driven growth and interaction. The memecoin aspect adds a fun and engaging layer to the project, attracting users from various backgrounds, including gaming and NFT enthusiasts. With fast transaction speeds and low fees, Bugna Coin ensures that users can participate in the ecosystem with ease, whether through gaming, NFTs, or smart contract-powered financial tools.
In addition to its technical advantages, Bugna Coin's broader ecosystem is designed to create long-term value for its community. Users can engage in staking, farming, and other decentralized activities to grow their assets while also enjoying the entertainment aspects brought by the NFT and gaming sectors. The development team is also committed to education, helping users better understand blockchain technology and how it can be applied to everyday life.
With a long-term vision, Bugna Coin not only focuses on delivering short-term products and services but also aims to build a strong and sustainable user base. The project actively seeks strategic partnerships and continues to expand its ecosystem, positioning Bugna Coin as a unique and notable blockchain project that bridges the gap between memecoins, NFTs, gaming, and decentralized finance.
Bugna (BGA) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Bugna (BGA), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Bugna (BGA) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Bugna (BGA) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von BGA-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele BGA-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von BGA verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des BGA -Tokens!
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.