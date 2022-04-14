Blockchain Capital (BCAP) Tokenomics
Blockchain Capital (BCAP)-Informationen
As a sector-specific and stage-agnostic fund managed by BC Manager, BC III DLVF will be a leading investor in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology industry. BC III DLVF’s core business strategy is to leverage the proprietary resources and experience of BC Manager with the objective of generating growth and income from its investments. BC III DLVF holdings will primarily consist of new and growing blockchain technology and cryptocurrency businesses and ICOs.
Blockchain Capital continues to be focused on the nexus of the industry where blockchain-based innovations are augmenting and replacing legacy systems and infrastructure. As one of the earliest and most active investors in the blockchain industry, Blockchain Capital has valuable access to information, robust access to proprietary dealflow, and an extensive network that helps guide strategic investment opportunities.
In three broad categories, Blockchain Capital’s portfolios include companies that are facilitating the growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem, companies that are providing blockchain-based technology solutions to financial institutions and companies that are enabling non-financial institutions to leverage blockchain technology. The firm sees opportunity to add efficiency and enable new opportunities across each of these major categories.
As with any nascent technology, it remains to be seen exactly where blockchain technology will have its biggest impact. As such, Blockchain Capital takes a diversified approach to its portfolio by investing in a wide-range of use cases and applications—often beginning at the seed level. This diversified, early-stage strategy allows the firm to continue investing into successful portfolio companies in subsequent investment rounds while reducing portfolio exposure to less-successful companies and helping them find strategic alternatives.
Blockchain Capital (BCAP) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Blockchain Capital (BCAP), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Blockchain Capital (BCAP) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Blockchain Capital (BCAP) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von BCAP-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele BCAP-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
