blockbank (BBANK) Tokenomics
blockbank (BBANK)-Informationen
What is blockbank ($BBANK)?
Blockbank is the ultimate all-in-one financial management platform providing investors with seamless access to centralized finance, decentralized finance, and neo-banking. This "banking 3.0" platform gives users a crypto-friendly bank account, allowing them to easily manage and transact in both fiat and cryptocurrency, providing them with the freedom to move their money as they see fit. With a wide range of features, a user-friendly interface, and the convenience of having everything in one place, blockbank is the new standard for modern financial management.
blockbank has been at the forefront of innovative financial management since 2018, regularly updating and improving its platform to meet the needs of its growing user base. The latest version of the platform is no exception, boasting new security measures in partnership with Fireblocks and expanded trading options across multiple networks such as Ethereum, Binance, Tron, Cardano and Avalanche. The user-friendly interface allows for easy access and management of a diverse range of assets, making blockbank the go-to choice for forward-thinking investors.
blockbank is dedicated to providing its users with the latest and most innovative financial products and services. One way it achieves this is through continuous cultivation of partnerships with leading crypto projects. These partnerships allow blockbank to stay ahead of the curve in the digital currency industry and offer its users access to cutting-edge financial solutions. Beyond a user-friendly interface and secure platform for managing assets, blockbank's focus on building strong partnerships is a key element in its commitment to delivering the best possible experience for its users.
In short, blockbank is sophisticated made simple. Its powerful ecosystem is carefully balanced with a simple interface making it easy for both experienced and novice investors to grow and manage their finances. blockbank is the ultimate tool for m
blockbank (BBANK) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für blockbank (BBANK), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
blockbank (BBANK) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von blockbank (BBANK) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von BBANK-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele BBANK-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von BBANK verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des BBANK -Tokens!
BBANK Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich BBANK entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose BBANK kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.