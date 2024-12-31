Bitcoin Gold Preis (BTG)
Der Echtzeitpreis von Bitcoin Gold (BTG) beträgt heute 9.43 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 165.13M USD. Der BTG zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige Bitcoin Gold Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt $ 15.67M USD
- Die Preisänderung von Bitcoin Gold im Tagesverlauf beträgt -6.66%
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 17.51M USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von BTG zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue BTG-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von Bitcoin Gold zu USD bei $ -0.67287751981242.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Bitcoin Gold zu USD bei $ -6.9398312160.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Bitcoin Gold zu USD bei $ -5.4962462670.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Bitcoin Gold zu USD bei $ -13.095307902349354.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ -0.67287751981242
|-6.66%
|30 Tage
|$ -6.9398312160
|-73.59%
|60 Tage
|$ -5.4962462670
|-58.28%
|90 Tage
|$ -13.095307902349354
|-58.13%
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von Bitcoin Gold: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
-0.50%
-6.66%
-44.50%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
Bitcoin Gold hopes to change the paradigm around mining on the Bitcoin blockchain. According to the founders, the Bitcoin blockchain has become too centralized. Large companies with huge banks of mining computers now mine the vast majority of Bitcoin. For the founders of Bitcoin Gold, having large companies control the Bitcoin network defeats the purpose of a decentralized ledger and peer-to-peer currencies. In response, they’ve initialized the Bitcoin Gold project. It’s an alternate fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that implements changes that make mining more equitable. The goal of Bitcoin Gold is to create a network where anyone can become a miner with only basic hardware. As a result, Bitcoin Gold mining would be spread among many miners, instead of a few large companies.There have several features such as decentralization. Bitcoin Gold decentralizes mining by adopting a PoW algorithm, Equihash-BTG, which cannot be run on the specialty equipment used for Bitcoin mining (ASIC miners.) This gives ordinary users a fair opportunity to mine with common GPUs. Besides, there have fair distribution. Hard forking Bitcoin’s blockchain fairly and efficiently distributes 16.5 million BTG immediately to people all over the world who have interest in cryptos. Other methods, such as creating coins with a new genesis block, concentrate ownership within a small group. There also have a replay protection. To ensure the safety of the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Gold has implemented full replay protection and unique wallet addresses, essential features that protect users and their coins from several kinds of accidents and malicious threats. Most new mineable cryptocurrencies involve ASIC-resistant hashing algorithms, and it’s becoming something of an industry standard to promote decentralization. In that respect, Bitcoin Gold holds a lot to be excited about. At its core, it’s about transitioning the Bitcoin network to more decentralized mining. However, as we saw above, there’s not much evidence that the current Bitcoin mining system is broken. There have been some small complaints, and it’s not ideal that the network is so centralized. Nevertheless, miners on Bitcoin have a lot to lose if they wield their power too aggressively. There are also new entrants to the Bitcoin mining community that are decentralizing control from a few key ASIC farms. The general consensus from Bitcoin experts is there’s not enough new in Bitcoin Gold to warrant an independent investment. While it certainly doesn’t hurt to hold onto your free BTG that you receive as a result of the fork (if you owned Bitcoin before Oct 24), wait until the dust settles before deciding whether to buy more."
MEXC ist die führende Kryptowährungsbörse, der weltweit über 10 Millionen Nutzer vertrauen. Sie ist bekannt für die größte Token-Auswahl, die schnellsten Token-Auflistungen und die niedrigsten Handelsgebühren auf dem Markt. Werden Sie jetzt Mitglied bei MEXC und profitieren Sie von erstklassiger Liquidität und den wettbewerbsfähigsten Gebühren auf dem Markt!
Kryptowährungenspreise unterliegen hohen Marktrisiken und Preisvolatilitäten. Sie sollten in Projekte und Produkte investieren, mit denen Sie vertraut sind und die damit verbundenen Risiken verstehen. Sie sollten Ihre Investitionserfahrung, Ihre finanzielle Situation, Ihre Anlageziele und Ihre Risikotoleranz sorgfältig abwägen und einen unabhängigen Finanzberater konsultieren, bevor Sie eine Anlage tätigen. Dieses Material darf nicht als Finanzberatung ausgelegt werden. Die Wertentwicklung in der Vergangenheit ist kein verlässlicher Indikator für die zukünftige Wertentwicklung. Der Wert Ihrer Anlage kann sowohl steigen als auch fallen, und es kann sein, dass Sie den von Ihnen investierten Betrag nicht zurückerhalten. Sie tragen die alleinige Verantwortung für Ihre Anlageentscheidungen. MEXC haftet nicht für etwaige Verluste, die Sie erleiden könnten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in unseren Nutzungsbedingungen und Risikohinweisen. Bitte beachten Sie auch, dass die hier präsentierten Daten zu den oben genannten Kryptowährungen (wie z.B. der aktuelle Echtzeit-Kurs) auf Quellen von Dritten beruhen. Sie werden Ihnen auf einer "wie besehen"-Basis und nur zu Informationszwecken präsentiert, ohne jegliche Zusicherung oder Garantie. Links, die zu Websites Dritter führen, unterliegen ebenfalls nicht der Kontrolle von MEXC. MEXC ist nicht verantwortlich für die Zuverlässigkeit und Richtigkeit solcher Websites Dritter und deren Inhalte.
|1 BTG zu AUD
A$15.088
|1 BTG zu GBP
￡7.4497
|1 BTG zu EUR
€9.0528
|1 BTG zu USD
$9.43
|1 BTG zu MYR
RM42.0578
|1 BTG zu TRY
₺333.0676
|1 BTG zu JPY
¥1,480.9815
|1 BTG zu RUB
₽1,041.9207
|1 BTG zu INR
₹805.9821
|1 BTG zu IDR
Rp152,096.7529
|1 BTG zu PHP
₱545.2426
|1 BTG zu EGP
￡E.479.3269
|1 BTG zu BRL
R$58.2774
|1 BTG zu CAD
C$13.4849
|1 BTG zu BDT
৳1,126.2249
|1 BTG zu NGN
₦14,574.9137
|1 BTG zu UAH
₴396.5315
|1 BTG zu VES
Bs480.93
|1 BTG zu PKR
Rs2,624.4633
|1 BTG zu KZT
₸4,944.9034
|1 BTG zu THB
฿322.2231
|1 BTG zu TWD
NT$308.8325
|1 BTG zu CHF
Fr8.487
|1 BTG zu HKD
HK$73.1768
|1 BTG zu MAD
.د.م95.0544