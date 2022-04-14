Bitcoin Dog (GARGOYLE) Tokenomics
Bitcoin Dog (GARGOYLE)-Informationen
Len Sassaman, widely known for his pioneering work in cryptography and privacy, has long been speculated by some to be the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin. While this remains a topic of debate, Sassaman’s legacy in the tech world is undeniable. A new and intriguing project named "Gargoyle Token" is emerging, paying homage to his work. The token is launched entirely by the community, with no central team or leadership. It’s driven solely by the collective will of the community members, reflecting the decentralized ethos that Sassaman championed throughout his career.
The Gargoyle Token operates with a 0% tax model, meaning users can trade freely without any transaction fees, ensuring maximum engagement and adoption. Gargoyle, Sassaman’s dog, symbolizes loyalty and strength, and these values are reflected in the project's mission to be a community-driven endeavor with transparency and inclusivity at its core. With no hidden fees or controlling team, Gargoyle Token stands as a testament to the power of decentralized communities and the spirit of collaboration, ensuring its potential for success in the fast-evolving crypto landscape.
Bitcoin Dog (GARGOYLE) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Bitcoin Dog (GARGOYLE), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Bitcoin Dog (GARGOYLE) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Bitcoin Dog (GARGOYLE) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von GARGOYLE-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele GARGOYLE-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von GARGOYLE verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des GARGOYLE -Tokens!
GARGOYLE Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich GARGOYLE entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose GARGOYLE kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.