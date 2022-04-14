Avian Labs (AVI) Tokenomics
Avian Labs (AVI)-Informationen
Why Solana? Why Avian Labs?
Solana is the blockchain of choice for innovators and visionaries. Known for its lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and unparalleled scalability, Solana is revolutionizing how decentralized applications (dApps) are built and used. At Avian Labs, we harness the full potential of Solana to deliver a suite of powerful tools that empower users to take control of their financial future.
Our Core Offerings:
Avi-Swap: Experience seamless token swaps with Solana’s unmatched speed and efficiency. Avi-Swap makes trading on Solana as quick and cost-effective as it should be.
Avi-Escrow: Built on Solana’s secure and transparent infrastructure, our escrow service ensures safe and reliable project management and milestone payments.
Avi-Veil: Leverage Solana’s high throughput and low latency to anonymize your transactions with ease, protecting your privacy without sacrificing speed or cost.
AVI Token: At the heart of the Avian Labs ecosystem is the AVI token, purpose-built for the Solana network, offering governance, rewards, and utility across all our services.
AviBot: Take advantage of Solana’s capabilities on the go with AviBot, our versatile Telegram bot, giving you instant access to swaps, escrows, and more, directly from your mobile device.
Solana-Powered Excellence:
At Avian Labs, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on the Solana blockchain. Our platform is designed to provide not just tools, but a complete ecosystem where users can fully leverage the advantages of Solana. Whether it’s lightning-fast swaps, secure escrow services, or private transactions, Avian Labs is your trusted partner on Solana.
Leading the Solana Ecosystem:
We’re not just building on Solana—we’re shaping its future. Avian Labs is dedicated to becoming the cornerstone of the Solana ecosystem, offering unparalleled solutions that are as scalable and resilient as the network itself. Our products are meticulously crafted to meet the needs of both individual users and enterprise-level clients, making us the go-to choice for anyone looking to harness the power of Solana.
Avian Labs (AVI) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Avian Labs (AVI), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Avian Labs (AVI) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Avian Labs (AVI) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von AVI-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele AVI-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von AVI verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des AVI -Tokens!
AVI Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich AVI entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose AVI kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.