Apertum Preis (APTM)
Der Echtzeitpreis von Apertum (APTM) beträgt heute 1.87 USD. Es verfügt über eine aktuelle Marktkapitalisierung von $ 5.02M USD. Der APTM zu USD Preis wird in Echtzeit aktualisiert.
Wichtige Apertum Marktentwicklung:
- Das 24-stündige Handelsvolumen beträgt -- USD
- Die Preisänderung von Apertum im Tagesverlauf beträgt -2.07%
- Es verfügt über einen Umlaufangebot in Höhe von 2.69M USD
Erhalten Sie Echtzeit-Preisaktualisierungen für den Preis von APTM zu USD auf MEXC. Bleiben Sie mit den neuesten Daten und Marktanalysen auf dem Laufenden. Es ist unerlässlich, um kluge Handelsentscheidungen auf dem schnelllebigen Kryptowährungsmarkt zu treffen. Die MEXC Plattform ist Ihre erste Anlaufstelle für genaue APTM-Preisinformationen.
Im Tagesverlauf liegt die Preisänderung von Apertum zu USD bei $ -0.03946340097985.
In den letzten 30 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Apertum zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 60 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Apertum zu USD bei $ 0.
In den letzten 90 Tagen liegt die Preisänderung von Apertum zu USD bei $ 0.
|Zeitraum
|Veränderung (USD)
|Veränderung (%)
|Heute
|$ -0.03946340097985
|-2.07%
|30 Tage
|$ 0
|--
|60 Tage
|$ 0
|--
|90 Tage
|$ 0
|--
Entdecke die neueste Preisanalyse von Apertum: 24h-Tief & -Hoch, AZH und tägliche Änderungen:
-0.82%
-2.07%
-7.30%
Tauchen Sie in die Marktstatistiken ein: Marktkapitalisierung, 24H-Volumen und Angebot:
Apertum is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built as a Subnet on Avalanche, designed to support scalable and efficient decentralized applications (dApps) with a strong focus on long-term sustainability. The network leverages the Avalanche consensus protocol, ensuring high throughput and low-latency transaction finality. Apertum also incorporates an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible architecture, enabling seamless interoperability with Ethereum-based projects and the migration of decentralized applications (dApps) to its platform. The core of the Apertum ecosystem is driven by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), allowing the community to actively participate in protocol governance. This DAO-driven approach ensures that key decisions regarding the platform’s development, upgrades, and ecosystem management are made collaboratively, prioritizing the needs of the users and developers within the network. Apertum’s deflationary model is a key feature that distinguishes it from many other blockchains. Transaction fees are partially burned, reducing the overall supply of APTM tokens over time. This deflationary mechanism helps to increase the scarcity of the token, contributing to its value retention and long-term sustainability. The network has a capped total supply of 2.1 billion APTM tokens, with 2 billion tokens mined through periodic halvings, ensuring predictable and controlled inflation. Since its launch on January 30, 2025, Apertum has seen significant adoption. By Q1 2025, the network surpassed 25,000 unique wallet addresses. The combined trading volume across centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX) exceeded $2 million per day, a clear indication of growing market interest and liquidity. Additionally, several memecoins launched on the Apertum blockchain have seen liquidity surpassing $200,000, demonstrating the platform’s potential for diverse use cases, including community-driven projects. The Apertum network also supports smart contract deployment, empowering developers to create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) across a range of sectors, including finance, gaming, and social platforms. With a focus on scalability and security, Apertum aims to provide a reliable platform for the next generation of digital assets and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Looking ahead, Apertum is committed to expanding its ecosystem and improving the interoperability with other blockchain networks. Future upgrades will focus on enhancing transaction throughput, expanding support for cross-chain operations, and further developing the DAO governance model to empower the community. In summary, Apertum is a scalable, secure, and community-driven Layer 1 blockchain designed to foster innovation in decentralized applications while ensuring long-term sustainability through a deflationary token model.
|1 APTM zu VND
₫47,948.67
|1 APTM zu AUD
A$2.9733
|1 APTM zu GBP
￡1.4212
|1 APTM zu EUR
€1.6456
|1 APTM zu USD
$1.87
|1 APTM zu MYR
RM8.2654
|1 APTM zu TRY
₺71.1722
|1 APTM zu JPY
¥268.3637
|1 APTM zu RUB
₽155.5466
|1 APTM zu INR
₹160.7452
|1 APTM zu IDR
Rp31,166.6542
|1 APTM zu KRW
₩2,656.2415
|1 APTM zu PHP
₱106.9266
|1 APTM zu EGP
￡E.95.8936
|1 APTM zu BRL
R$10.9582
|1 APTM zu CAD
C$2.5806
|1 APTM zu BDT
৳226.7375
|1 APTM zu NGN
₦2,972.9634
|1 APTM zu UAH
₴77.2497
|1 APTM zu VES
Bs132.77
|1 APTM zu PKR
Rs523.2073
|1 APTM zu KZT
₸964.3964
|1 APTM zu THB
฿62.5889
|1 APTM zu TWD
NT$60.5319
|1 APTM zu AED
د.إ6.8629
|1 APTM zu CHF
Fr1.5147
|1 APTM zu HKD
HK$14.4925
|1 APTM zu MAD
.د.م17.3536
|1 APTM zu MXN
$37.961