Aittcoin (AITT) Tokenomics
Aittcoin (AITT)-Informationen
The Artificial Intelligence Transaction Token (AITT) is a pioneering digital asset designed to bridge the gap between blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI) with the aim of making AI technologies accessible to everyone, irrespective of their location or economic standing. This initiative underscores the project's vision of leveraging blockchain to democratize access to AI, thereby promoting a culture where AI technology serves the greater good and contributes to solving some of the most pressing challenges of our time. By creating an ecosystem that connects AI resources and services through AITT tokens, the project facilitates an innovative platform for the purchase, sale, and exchange of AI capabilities, ensuring that the transformative power of AI is leveraged for the benefit of humanity at large. Furthermore, AITT stands out by embodying the EUC philosophy—Empower Blockchain, Unleash AI Potential, Create Brighter Life. This philosophy is a testament to the project's commitment to leveraging technology for a brighter, more equitable future. The AITT token system is designed to expedite transactions, enhance accessibility to AI services, and promote a sustainable and equitable development of the AI and blockchain sectors. Through initiatives like the community public welfare compute power initiative and the integration of GenAI APIs, AITT not only aims to make advanced AI resources widely available but also to inspire a culture of innovation, collaboration, and social responsibility within the tech community.
Aittcoin (AITT) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Aittcoin (AITT), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Aittcoin (AITT) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Aittcoin (AITT) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von AITT-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele AITT-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von AITT verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des AITT -Tokens!
AITT Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich AITT entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose AITT kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.