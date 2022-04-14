ONYXCOIN (XCN) Tokenomics
ONYXCOIN (XCN)-Informationen
Onyx Protocol is the backbone of web3 blockchain infrastructure powered by XCN.
ONYXCOIN (XCN) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für ONYXCOIN (XCN), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Detaillierte Token-Struktur von ONYXCOIN (XCN)
Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie XCN-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.
While the available structured data does not include Onyxcoin-specific quantitative unlock schedules, we can still deliver a comprehensive qualitative overview of the typical components of token economics, referencing general best practices and patterns in the industry. Many of these mechanism designs are broadly adopted in leading layer-1/blockchain token models, and if you are seeking specifics for Onyxcoin, it's essential to confirm with their official documentation for the most up-to-date details.
Issuance Mechanism
Onyxcoin, like many contemporary blockchain projects, is expected to use a fixed or capped supply token model. In such models: - The total supply is predetermined (e.g., 1 billion or 10 billion tokens). - New tokens are minted at genesis or distributed according to a vesting/unlock schedule. - Early supporters (investors, team, advisors, ecosystem partners) receive allocations with gradual vesting to align incentives.
Industry Example Chart:
|Price Tier
|Unlock Month 0
|Unlock Month 12
|Unlock Month 24
|Max Unlocked (Month 24+)
|$0.0375
|X
|XX
|XXXX
|XXXXX
|$0.0500
|X
|XX
|XXXX
|XXXXX
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
- Lower price tiers (early investors) get larger initial allocations, but vest gradually over ~24 months.
- Unlock curve starts slow, accelerates in the first 1–2 years, then stabilizes.
Allocation Mechanism
Token allocations are typically split across these buckets (approximate patterns based on industry standards):
|Allocation Category
|Function/Recipients
|Typical % of Total Supply
|Ecosystem/Community
|Community incentives, staking, etc.
|40–60%
|Foundation/Treasury
|Grants, strategic partnerships
|10–20%
|Private Sale Investors
|Early backers, funds
|10–15%
|Team & Advisors
|Core contributors, leadership
|10–20%
|Ecosystem Growth
|Future incentives, LPs, rewards
|Variable
|Reserves
|For unforeseen requirements
|Variable
Note: Actual Onyxcoin allocation should be checked in official tokenomics whitepapers or announcements.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
Token utility typically includes: - Gas/Transaction Fees: Used to pay for on-chain transactions. - Staking: Validators and delegators stake tokens for network security and earn rewards. - Governance: Token holders vote on protocol upgrades, spending treasury funds, etc. - Ecosystem Incentives: Rewards for app developers, early adopters, liquidity providers, etc. - Other Use Cases: Sometimes includes access to services, DApp usage, or discounts within the platform.
Locking Mechanism
To promote long-term alignment and reduce immediate sell pressure: - Team, advisor, and private investor tokens are often locked from transfer for 6–24 months. - Linear vesting is common—tokens unlock gradually per-block or per-month. - Cliff Vesting: Sometimes an initial lock-up period (e.g., 6 or 12 months) before gradual unlock starts.
Unlocking Time
A typical unlock schedule might resemble: - Months 0–6: Minimal unlocks, possibly only public/community allocations distributed. - Months 12–24: Majority of team/investor tokens begin to unlock, coinciding with project milestones. - Post-24 months: Allocation fully unlocked and in circulation, with little to no new supply entering.
Example of a Tiered Unlock Table
|Month
|Total Unlocked
|Team Unlock (%)
|Investor Unlock (%)
|Community (%)
|Foundation (%)
|0
|10%
|0%
|0%
|8%
|2%
|12
|60%
|15%
|10%
|30%
|5%
|24
|100%
|20%
|15%
|50%
|10%
Key Takeaways and Industry Implications
- Front-Loaded Community Focus: Modern projects allocate the largest share to the community, aiming to bootstrap network effects and decentralization.
- Extended Vesting for Insiders: Long lock-ups for insiders help prevent early sell-offs and reinforce team commitment.
- Dynamic Supply Considerations: Some protocols incorporate burning, inflation, or dynamic reward schedules, but most new projects favor a fixed cap.
Potential Limitations & Recommendations
- Always review Onyxcoin’s specific release and vesting contracts. General patterns above are industry best practices, but only Onyxcoin’s official documentation can confirm its mechanisms.
- Liquidity and market behavior are sensitive to the unlock curve; sharp unlocks may create volatility, so gradual linear vesting is preferred.
- Ecosystem incentives should be flexible to adapt to changing network demands without compromising decentralization goals.
Conclusion
Onyxcoin’s token economics are expected to follow a structured, time-based unlock model with multiple allocations for community, team, investors, and ecosystem development. Tokens are locked and linearly vested over 1–2 years, with most supply entering circulation within the first two years, followed by stabilization. Usage and incentives are designed to bootstrap network adoption, governance, and ecosystem growth, with long-term alignment between stakeholders at the core.
For Onyxcoin-specific charts, allocation percentages, or a detailed vesting calendar, always consult their official resources or audited tokenomics disclosure.
ONYXCOIN (XCN) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von ONYXCOIN (XCN) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von XCN-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele XCN-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von XCN verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des XCN -Tokens!
So kaufen Sie XCN
Möchten Sie ONYXCOIN (XCN) zu Ihrem Portfolio hinzufügen? MEXC unterstützt verschiedene Methoden zum Kauf XCN, darunter Kreditkarten, Banküberweisungen und Peer-to-Peer-Handel. Ob Anfänger oder Profi, MEXC macht den Krypto-Kauf einfach und sicher.
ONYXCOIN (XCN)-Preisverlauf
Die Analyse des Preisverlaufs von XCN hilft Nutzern, vergangene Marktbewegungen, wichtige Unterstützungs-/Widerstandsniveaus und Volatilitätsmuster zu verstehen. Ob Sie Allzeithochs verfolgen oder Trends erkennen, historische Daten sind ein entscheidender Bestandteil der Preisprognose und technischen Analyse.
XCN Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich XCN entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose XCN kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.
ONYXCOIN (XCN) kaufen
Menge
1 XCN = 0.0192001 USD