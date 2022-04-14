Turbo (TURBO) Tokenomics
Turbo (TURBO)-Informationen
Turbo Token (TURBO) is a revolutionary meme coin featuring a futuristic toad mascot.
Turbo (TURBO) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Turbo (TURBO), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Detaillierte Token-Struktur von Turbo (TURBO)
Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie TURBO-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.
Overview
Turbo is a meme coin on Ethereum with tokenomics designed for transparency, fairness, and true decentralization. Its approach is minimalist by design, with a community-centric distribution and no central team ownership, treasury, or ongoing token emissions.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Chain: Ethereum ERC-20
- Maximum Supply: 69,000,000,000 (69 billion TURBO)
- Issuance: All tokens were issued at genesis. There are no emission schedules or inflationary elements.
- Renounced Contract Ownership: The contract’s ownership has been renounced, meaning no entity can mint or burn further tokens, or make contract changes, ensuring immutability and decentralization.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount
|% of Total Supply
|Mechanism
|Crowdfunded (Public)
|60,000,000,000
|86.96%
|Distributed to public backers
|Founder
|9,000,000,000
|13.04%
|One-time founder allocation
|Reserve/Treasury
|0
|0%
|Not applicable
- Summary: All tokens are liquid and in circulation; there are no tokens held in reserve, no ecosystem fund, and no vesting contracts for future unlocks or strategic reserves.
- No Team or Strategic Lock-ups: Even the founder’s allocation was distributed at launch and is subject to the same market conditions as public holders.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Function
|Description
|Peer-to-Peer Trading
|Seamlessly trade TURBO without any taxes or friction
|Community Utility
|Can be integrated into platforms or dApps without restrictions
|Browser Integration
|Turbo Wallet integrated into Turbo Browser for rewards and ecosystem
|Incentives
|Users may earn rewards for engagement in affiliated dApps or the browser
|Governance
|No formal governance; development is community-driven
|Profit/Treasury
|No project treasury, profit mechanism, or centralized fee system
- Key Point: TURBO does not offer staking, yield, or protocol revenue rewards. All incentives are engagement/community-driven rather than protocol-enforced distributions.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Lockups or Vesting: There are no smart contracts or protocols enforcing token locks, vesting, or delayed release.
- Immediate Circulation: At launch, all tokens became freely tradeable with no restrictions or cliff periods.
5. Unlocking Schedule
- None: Turbo’s supply and distribution model means there are no future unlock events, vesting cliffs, or token release schedules. All 69 billion tokens are already in the circulating supply from the outset.
6. Key Features and Considerations
- Immutability: The contract is renounced, making tokenomics changes impossible and boosting decentralization trust.
- No Tax/No Inflation: All transfers are tax-free; token quantity is fixed, with no mechanism for additional supply or burns.
- Decentralized Ecosystem: All development and integrations proceed in a community-driven, open-source manner. There are affiliated initiatives like TurboSwap and TurboChain, but these are independently run and do not impact base TURBO tokenomics.
- Legal Note: Use and integration are permissionless, but users are responsible for compliance with local laws.
7. Limitations and Implications
- No Protocol Incentives: Because there are no staking, yield, or treasury mechanisms, holders rely on speculative value or external utilities/platforms for incentive.
- Risk of Concentration: Although initial distribution was community-centric, the founder’s allocation (13%) was still sizable and subject to normal trading risk.
- No Future Funding: The absence of a treasury means protocol upgrades or ecosystem grants need to be coordinated and funded externally by the community.
8. Conclusion
Turbo's tokenomics reflect a radical commitment to decentralization: fixed supply, immediate liquidity, no ongoing emissions, no protocol-level incentives, and no vested or locked tokens. This model eliminates many complexities and risks seen in more managed protocols (such as abrupt unlock events or shifting emission schedules), but also foregoes built-in incentives for long-term engagement or ecosystem growth—relying on pure community energy and network effects for sustainability.
Reference Table: Turbo Tokenomics Snapshot
|Parameter
|Details
|Chain
|Ethereum (ERC-20)
|Max. Supply
|69,000,000,000 TURBO
|Issuance
|One-time, all at genesis
|Distribution
|60B (crowdfunded), 9B (founder)
|Lockups/Vesting
|None
|Inflation/Emission
|None (fixed supply)
|Taxes/Fees
|None
|Governance
|Community-driven, no formal protocol mechanism
|Treasury
|None (no central or ecosystem reserve)
|Incentive Mechanism
|Platform integration and dApp utility only
|Unlocking Schedule
|None (all tokens in circulation from day 1)
This makes Turbo a representative example of the "pure meme coin" paradigm: all value and utility are determined by voluntary community action and external integrations, not by economic levers embedded in the protocol itself.
Turbo (TURBO) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Turbo (TURBO) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von TURBO-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele TURBO-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von TURBO verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des TURBO -Tokens!
