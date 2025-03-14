MUBARAK (MUBARAK) Tokenomics
MUBARAK (MUBARAK)-Informationen
Congratulations, representing the meaning of 'celebration' or 'auspiciousness' in the Middle East.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für MUBARAK (MUBARAK), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Detaillierte Token-Struktur von MUBARAK (MUBARAK)
Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie MUBARAK-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.
Overview
Mubarak (MUBARAK) is a memecoin launched on Binance Chain (BNB Chain) in March 2025, quickly becoming notable due to significant viral attention and investments by known figures in the crypto space. Its economics—by design—emphasize speculative trading, memetic virality, and community engagement over complex utility, which aligns with the genre’s predominant trends.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Launch: Mubarak was launched via Binance’s Four.Meme platform on March 14, 2025.
- Blockchain: Deployed as a BEP-20 token on BNB Chain, leveraging the network’s speed and accessibility.
- Supply: The circulating supply stabilized at 1,000,000,000 MUBARAK within the observed period (late May to early June 2025), with no evidence of significant inflation or deflation mechanisms during this phase.
- Vesting/Unlocks: No public evidence of vesting schedules, gradual unlocks, or dynamic emissions post-launch. The asset’s supply remains fixed and fully liquid as of June 2025.
Allocation Mechanism
There is no formalized or disclosed initial allocation breakdown for Mubarak—characteristic of many meme coins. Available information and trading histories suggest:
- Fair Launch Approach: Tokens were distributed primarily via open market purchases on DEXs (e.g., PancakeSwap), allowing equal access to the public without preferential allocations, presales, or insider seed rounds.
- Third-Party Ecosystem Participation:
- BNB Chain’s $100M Incentive Program acquired tokens from Mubarak to support its ecosystem, marking some institutional backing.
- High Profile Purchases: Influencers and prominent figures (like CZ) drove early distribution, often heralding “fair” and transparent access by the community.
|Event
|Type
|Notes
|Initial Listing
|Open market
|PancakeSwap DEX, March 14, 2025
|Exchange Listings
|CEX & DEX
|Bitget, Binance Alpha, OKX, etc.
|Institutional Buy-in
|Foundation support
|BNB Chain purchased for incentives, 2025
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Usage: Mubarak is intended as a speculative meme asset (“the token is the product”), with its value underpinned by market sentiment, social engagement, and memetic appeal. There is no utility or protocol-enforced function beyond trading and holding.
- Incentives:
- Early Speculator Rewards: Massive returns for early entrants due to viral price spikes (one wallet turned $232 to $1.1M).
- Community Building: The token acts as a badge of participation in a viral trend; community engagement incentivizes holding.
- Exchange Incentives: Listings on futures and spot markets created avenues for leveraged speculation (OKX supports up to 50x leverage).
- No Staking/Rewards: No evidence of yield, staking, fee redistribution, or protocol-level rewards for holders.
Locking Mechanism
- No Lockups or Vesting: Data and observed circulating supply indicate no enforced lock-ups or delayed unlocks. All tokens appear to be liquid and freely tradable from inception.
- BNB Chain Purchases: Though the BNB Chain Foundation holds tokens for incentive programs, their use isn’t subject to disclosed vesting schedules or locks.
Unlocking Time
- N/A. Mubarak uses an unlocked, fair-launch model with 100% of tokens liquid from the beginning—no time-based unlocking schedules are in force.
Circulating Supply Trend
- From late May to early June 2025, the circulating supply consistently remained at 1,000,000,000 MUBARAK. This stability reflects the lack of inflationary emissions, vesting, or periodic unlocks, further supporting the thesis of a fair, single-event launch with an immutable supply.
Critical Analysis
-
Strengths:
- Accessibility & Virality: Easy for anyone to buy at launch; community-driven growth.
- Transparency: No evidence of hidden team or private allocations; transactions visible on-chain.
- Strong Exchange Support: Rapid listings across CEXs and DEXs increased accessibility and liquidity.
-
Risks & Limitations:
- No Intrinsic Backing: Mubarak relies entirely on memetic appeal and market momentum—there are no mechanisms for sustainable utility or intrinsic value.
- Speculative Concentration: Early adopters and viral event-driven traders can significantly impact price dynamics.
- Lack of Protection: No vesting or lockups can lead to rapid capital flight if sentiment shifts.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Mubarak Details
|Blockchain
|BNB Chain (BEP-20)
|Issuance
|Fair launch, open market mint
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 MUBARAK
|Circulating Supply
|1,000,000,000 (100% liquid from launch)
|Allocation
|No presale/insider allocations; open market & DEX
|Usage
|Speculative trading, memetic community asset
|Incentives
|Price appreciation, viral participation, futures
|Lockups
|None
|Unlocks
|Not applicable (fully liquid from launch)
Conclusion
Mubarak’s token economics epitomize a new wave of community-driven, meme-centric crypto assets: “the token is the product,” with all economics dependent on narrative, visibility, and collective enthusiasm. Its structure offers accessible speculation but lacks mechanisms for value accrual or long-term stability. As with all memecoins, risk is exceptionally high, and investors are urged to exercise caution and avoid conflating short-term hype with sustainable value.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von MUBARAK (MUBARAK) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von MUBARAK-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele MUBARAK-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von MUBARAK verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des MUBARAK -Tokens!
So kaufen Sie MUBARAK
Möchten Sie MUBARAK (MUBARAK) zu Ihrem Portfolio hinzufügen? MEXC unterstützt verschiedene Methoden zum Kauf MUBARAK, darunter Kreditkarten, Banküberweisungen und Peer-to-Peer-Handel. Ob Anfänger oder Profi, MEXC macht den Krypto-Kauf einfach und sicher.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK)-Preisverlauf
Die Analyse des Preisverlaufs von MUBARAK hilft Nutzern, vergangene Marktbewegungen, wichtige Unterstützungs-/Widerstandsniveaus und Volatilitätsmuster zu verstehen. Ob Sie Allzeithochs verfolgen oder Trends erkennen, historische Daten sind ein entscheidender Bestandteil der Preisprognose und technischen Analyse.
MUBARAK Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich MUBARAK entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose MUBARAK kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) kaufen
Menge
1 MUBARAK = 0.042565 USD