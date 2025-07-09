Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomics
Melania Meme (MELANIA)-Informationen
Melania memes are digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. https://melaniameme.com/ is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.
Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Melania Meme (MELANIA), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Detaillierte Token-Struktur von Melania Meme (MELANIA)
Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie MELANIA-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.
Overview
The Official Melania Meme token (MELANIA) is a Solana-based meme coin, primarily designed as a digital collectible and speculative asset. It is not intended to represent an investment contract, security, or to have any intrinsic utility beyond trading and holding.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana (SPL token)
- Token Address:
FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P
- Total Supply: Not explicitly stated, but allocations sum to 1 billion tokens based on distribution percentages and unlock data.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock Schedule / Notes
|Liquidity
|10%
|100% unlocked at Token Generation Event (TGE)
|Public Distribution
|15%
|100% unlocked at TGE
|Team Vesting
|35%
|1 month lock, then 10% unlock (3.5% of total) at month 1, remaining 90% vests monthly over 12 months
|Treasury
|20%
|Unlock date not disclosed
|Community
|20%
|Unlock date not disclosed
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: The MELANIA token is a meme coin and digital collectible. It is intended for speculative trading and as a symbol of engagement with the associated artwork and values.
- No Utility or Yield: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, staking rewards, or other forms of compensation for holding or using the token. The project explicitly states there are no plans for ecosystem development or additional functionality.
- Acquisition: Tokens could be acquired via public distribution (likely through sales or airdrops), on exchanges, or through liquidity pools.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
Team Vesting
- Initial Lock: 1 month after TGE (Token Generation Event)
- Unlock Schedule:
- At month 1: 10% of team allocation (3.5% of total supply) unlocked
- Months 2-13: Remaining 90% of team allocation vests linearly (approx. 2.625% of total supply per month)
- Full vesting completed by month 13
Liquidity & Public Distribution
- 100% unlocked at TGE (no lockup)
Treasury & Community
- Unlock dates not disclosed; these allocations remain locked as of the latest available data.
Unlocking Time (Recent Data)
- Recent Unlocks: No new unlocks have occurred in the past week (July 2–9, 2025), indicating that the current circulating supply is stable at 820 million tokens.
- Team Unlocks: The team allocation is being released monthly, consistent with the vesting schedule above.
Circulating Supply
- Current Circulating Supply: 820 million tokens (as of July 9, 2025)
- Trend: The circulating supply has remained constant over the past week, reflecting no recent unlocks or major supply changes.
Summary Table
|Category
|% Allocation
|Unlock Mechanism / Schedule
|Status (as of July 2025)
|Liquidity
|10%
|100% unlocked at TGE
|Fully unlocked
|Public Distribution
|15%
|100% unlocked at TGE
|Fully unlocked
|Team Vesting
|35%
|1 month lock, then 10% unlock, 90% linear vesting over 12 mo
|Ongoing monthly unlocks
|Treasury
|20%
|Not disclosed
|Locked
|Community
|20%
|Not disclosed
|Locked
Additional Notes
- Speculative Nature: MELANIA is a meme coin with no planned utility, yield, or governance features. Its value is driven by market sentiment and speculative trading.
- Transparency Concerns: There have been community concerns regarding transparency, especially around insider selling and the lack of disclosed unlock dates for Treasury and Community allocations.
- Market Impact: Large insider sales and lack of ongoing development have contributed to significant price volatility and skepticism about long-term value.
In summary: The Official Melania Meme token features a straightforward meme coin structure with a clear allocation and vesting schedule for the team, immediate unlocks for liquidity and public distribution, and undisclosed unlocks for treasury and community. There are no usage incentives or utility beyond speculation, and the project is explicit about its non-investment, non-utility nature.
Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Melania Meme (MELANIA) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von MELANIA-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele MELANIA-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von MELANIA verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des MELANIA -Tokens!
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.
