Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomics

Entdecken Sie wichtige Erkenntnisse zu Melania Meme (MELANIA), einschließlich Token-Angebot, Vertriebsmodell und Echtzeit-Marktdaten.
Melania Meme (MELANIA)-Informationen

Melania memes are digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. https://melaniameme.com/ is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.

Offizielle Website:
https://melaniameme.com/
Block-Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse

Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für Melania Meme (MELANIA), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.

Marktkapitalisierung:
$ 160.06M
$ 160.06M$ 160.06M
Gesamtangebot:
--
----
Umlaufangebot:
$ 820.00M
$ 820.00M$ 820.00M
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
--
----
Allzeithoch:
$ 45
$ 45$ 45
Allzeittief:
$ 0.1664164719097275
$ 0.1664164719097275$ 0.1664164719097275
Aktueller Preis:
$ 0.1952
$ 0.1952$ 0.1952

Detaillierte Token-Struktur von Melania Meme (MELANIA)

Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie MELANIA-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.

Overview

The Official Melania Meme token (MELANIA) is a Solana-based meme coin, primarily designed as a digital collectible and speculative asset. It is not intended to represent an investment contract, security, or to have any intrinsic utility beyond trading and holding.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Blockchain: Solana (SPL token)
  • Token Address: FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P
  • Total Supply: Not explicitly stated, but allocations sum to 1 billion tokens based on distribution percentages and unlock data.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyUnlock Schedule / Notes
Liquidity10%100% unlocked at Token Generation Event (TGE)
Public Distribution15%100% unlocked at TGE
Team Vesting35%1 month lock, then 10% unlock (3.5% of total) at month 1, remaining 90% vests monthly over 12 months
Treasury20%Unlock date not disclosed
Community20%Unlock date not disclosed

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: The MELANIA token is a meme coin and digital collectible. It is intended for speculative trading and as a symbol of engagement with the associated artwork and values.
  • No Utility or Yield: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, staking rewards, or other forms of compensation for holding or using the token. The project explicitly states there are no plans for ecosystem development or additional functionality.
  • Acquisition: Tokens could be acquired via public distribution (likely through sales or airdrops), on exchanges, or through liquidity pools.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Team Vesting

  • Initial Lock: 1 month after TGE (Token Generation Event)
  • Unlock Schedule:
    • At month 1: 10% of team allocation (3.5% of total supply) unlocked
    • Months 2-13: Remaining 90% of team allocation vests linearly (approx. 2.625% of total supply per month)
    • Full vesting completed by month 13

Liquidity & Public Distribution

  • 100% unlocked at TGE (no lockup)

Treasury & Community

  • Unlock dates not disclosed; these allocations remain locked as of the latest available data.

Unlocking Time (Recent Data)

  • Recent Unlocks: No new unlocks have occurred in the past week (July 2–9, 2025), indicating that the current circulating supply is stable at 820 million tokens.
  • Team Unlocks: The team allocation is being released monthly, consistent with the vesting schedule above.

Circulating Supply

  • Current Circulating Supply: 820 million tokens (as of July 9, 2025)
  • Trend: The circulating supply has remained constant over the past week, reflecting no recent unlocks or major supply changes.

Summary Table

Category% AllocationUnlock Mechanism / ScheduleStatus (as of July 2025)
Liquidity10%100% unlocked at TGEFully unlocked
Public Distribution15%100% unlocked at TGEFully unlocked
Team Vesting35%1 month lock, then 10% unlock, 90% linear vesting over 12 moOngoing monthly unlocks
Treasury20%Not disclosedLocked
Community20%Not disclosedLocked

Additional Notes

  • Speculative Nature: MELANIA is a meme coin with no planned utility, yield, or governance features. Its value is driven by market sentiment and speculative trading.
  • Transparency Concerns: There have been community concerns regarding transparency, especially around insider selling and the lack of disclosed unlock dates for Treasury and Community allocations.
  • Market Impact: Large insider sales and lack of ongoing development have contributed to significant price volatility and skepticism about long-term value.

In summary: The Official Melania Meme token features a straightforward meme coin structure with a clear allocation and vesting schedule for the team, immediate unlocks for liquidity and public distribution, and undisclosed unlocks for treasury and community. There are no usage incentives or utility beyond speculation, and the project is explicit about its non-investment, non-utility nature.

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle

Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Melania Meme (MELANIA) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.

Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:

Gesamtangebot:

Die maximale Anzahl von MELANIA-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.

Umlaufangebot:

Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.

Maximales Angebot:

Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele MELANIA-Token insgesamt existieren können.

FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):

Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.

Inflationsrate:

Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.

Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?

Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.

Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.

Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.

Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.

Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von MELANIA verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des MELANIA -Tokens!

Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.