FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) Tokenomics

Entdecken Sie wichtige Erkenntnisse zu FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN), einschließlich Token-Angebot, Vertriebsmodell und Echtzeit-Marktdaten.
FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN)-Informationen

Fartcoin is a MEME token on the SOL chain.

Offizielle Website:
https://fart.dev/
Block-Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/9BB6NFEcjBCtnNLFko2FqVQBq8HHM13kCyYcdQbgpump

FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse

Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.

Marktkapitalisierung:
$ 1.27B
$ 1.27B
Gesamtangebot:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Umlaufangebot:
$ 1000.00M
$ 1000.00M
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
$ 1.27B
$ 1.27B
Allzeithoch:
$ 2.74
$ 2.74
Allzeittief:
$ 0.000004723471365755
$ 0.000004723471365755
Aktueller Preis:
$ 1.2675
$ 1.2675

Detaillierte Token-Struktur von FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN)

Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie FARTCOIN-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.

Fartcoin is a meme project on Solana. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based on the latest available data.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply:
    The total supply of Fartcoin is 1,000,000,000 (1 billion) tokens.
  • Issuance Model:
    All tokens appear to have been issued at genesis, with no evidence of ongoing emissions or inflation. The circulating supply matches the total supply, indicating that all tokens are unlocked and available for trading.
MetricValue
Total Supply1,000,000,000
Circulating Supply1,000,000,000

The circulating supply has remained constant at 1 billion tokens from July 1, 2025, through July 7, 2025, with no indication of additional minting or burning during this period.

2. Allocation Mechanism

  • Allocation Details:
    There is no detailed breakdown of allocation (e.g., team, community, investors, ecosystem) available in the current data. The fact that 100% of the supply is circulating suggests either a fair launch or immediate distribution to the public, with no vesting or reserved allocations.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use:
    As a meme token, Fartcoin’s primary use is speculative trading and community engagement. There is no evidence of utility functions such as governance, staking, or protocol fee sharing.
  • Incentives:
    No explicit incentive mechanisms (such as staking rewards, liquidity mining, or yield farming) are documented. The main incentive for holding or trading Fartcoin is likely price appreciation driven by community activity and market speculation.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Locking/Unlocking:
    There is no locking mechanism in place. All tokens are fully unlocked and liquid. There are no vesting contracts, staking locks, or time-based restrictions on transfers.

5. Unlocking Time

  • Unlock Schedule:
    There is no unlock schedule. All tokens are already unlocked and in circulation.

Summary Table

AspectDetails
Issuance1,000,000,000 tokens, all issued at genesis
AllocationNo breakdown available; 100% circulating
UsageMeme token; speculative trading, community engagement
IncentivesNone documented; no staking, yield, or protocol rewards
LockingNone; all tokens are liquid
UnlockingNo vesting or unlock schedule; all tokens are unlocked

Implications and Context

  • Transparency:
    The lack of allocation and vesting data is typical for meme tokens, especially those launched on platforms like Solana with a focus on viral community engagement rather than structured tokenomics.
  • Market Dynamics:
    With all tokens in circulation, price action is entirely driven by market demand and community sentiment, with no future unlocks to create supply shocks.
  • Risks:
    The absence of utility and incentives means Fartcoin’s value is highly speculative and subject to rapid shifts in market sentiment.

Conclusion

Fartcoin’s token economics are extremely simple: all tokens are issued and unlocked, with no vesting, locking, or structured incentives. This model is common among meme coins, prioritizing immediate liquidity and community-driven trading over long-term economic design. Investors should be aware that such tokens are highly speculative and lack mechanisms to support sustainable value accrual beyond market hype.

FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle

Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.

Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:

Gesamtangebot:

Die maximale Anzahl von FARTCOIN-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.

Umlaufangebot:

Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.

Maximales Angebot:

Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele FARTCOIN-Token insgesamt existieren können.

FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):

Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.

Inflationsrate:

Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.

Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?

Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.

Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.

Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.

Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.

Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von FARTCOIN verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des FARTCOIN -Tokens!

So kaufen Sie FARTCOIN

Möchten Sie FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) zu Ihrem Portfolio hinzufügen? MEXC unterstützt verschiedene Methoden zum Kauf FARTCOIN, darunter Kreditkarten, Banküberweisungen und Peer-to-Peer-Handel. Ob Anfänger oder Profi, MEXC macht den Krypto-Kauf einfach und sicher.

FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN)-Preisverlauf

Die Analyse des Preisverlaufs von FARTCOIN hilft Nutzern, vergangene Marktbewegungen, wichtige Unterstützungs-/Widerstandsniveaus und Volatilitätsmuster zu verstehen. Ob Sie Allzeithochs verfolgen oder Trends erkennen, historische Daten sind ein entscheidender Bestandteil der Preisprognose und technischen Analyse.

FARTCOIN Preisprognose

Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich FARTCOIN entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose FARTCOIN kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.

Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?

MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.

Über 4,000 Handelspaare auf den Spot- und Futures-Märkten
Schnellste Token-Auflistungen unter den CEXs
Branchenweit die größte Liquidität
Niedrigste Gebühren, unterstützt durch einen 24/7-Kundenservice
100 %+ Transparenz der Token-Reserve für Benutzergelder
Ultraniedrige Einstiegshürden: Krypto kaufen mit nur 1 USDT
Kaufen Sie Krypto mit nur 1 USDT : Ihr einfachster Weg zu Krypto!

Haftungsausschluss

Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.