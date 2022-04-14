4TRUMP (4WIN) Tokenomics
4TRUMP (4WIN)-Informationen
What is the project about? 4TRUMP (4WIN) is a revolutionary meme coin that aims to unite the power of meme culture and the spirit of innovation under one banner. The project draws inspiration from the enigmatic figures of Donald Trump, blending their influence and the meme-centric ethos into a cryptocurrency that is as engaging as it is powerful. With the vision of creating a meme coin that transcends the boundaries of traditional digital currencies, 4TRUMP (4WIN) is poised to redefine the landscape of meme coins in the blockchain ecosystem.
What makes your project unique? The unique concept of truly a decentralized platform, renounced contract and exceptional development team backing the project have seen 4TRUMP grow massively and achieve alot of success in a short time frame
History of your project? We set out to create a community-driven token with strong tokenomics, transparency, and fun. Since then, 4TRUMP has established itself as a leading player in the world of meme tokens, with a growing community and exciting plans for the future.
What's next for your project? We're focused on building a strong and sustainable token economy that rewards long-term holders and fosters a vibrant community.
What can your token be used for? 4TRUMP (4WIN) is a meme-focused cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, creatively leveraging political and pop culture themes for community engagement and humor. This token embodies the playful spirit of meme culture in the crypto sphere, attracting participants interested in speculative investments tied to cultural phenomena As a community-driven project, it aims to capitalize on the virality of memes, encouraging a fun and engaging atmosphere among its holders.
4TRUMP (4WIN) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für 4TRUMP (4WIN), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
4TRUMP (4WIN) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von 4TRUMP (4WIN) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von 4WIN-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele 4WIN-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von 4WIN verstehen
4WIN Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich 4WIN entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose 4WIN kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.