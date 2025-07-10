MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-17 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Kite AI — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop
Kite AI is an Avalanche-based L1 blockchain designed to support decentralised AI systems. It integrates data, models and agents into a single infrastructure with transparent tracking and rewarding contributions through the Proof of Attributed Intelligence (PoAI) mechanism. The project has raised funding from HashKey Capital, Hashed Fund, SamsungNext and General Catalyst. The exact amount of […] Сообщение Kite AI — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
FUND
$0.02801
--%
L1
$0.00986
-1.00%
AI
$0.1555
+1.10%
DROP
$0.000011
-15.38%
Share
Incrypted
2025/07/10 21:18
Puff, puff, Pavel Durov? Snoop Dogg launches weed-themed NFT drop on Telegram
Millions of weed-themed NFTs themed around American rap legend Snoop Dogg sold out on Telegram just 30 minutes after launch. According to Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, the collection generated $12 million in sales and included roughly 1 million NFTs minted…
NFT
$0.0000004596
+3.25%
LAUNCH
$0.00000000000000237
+0.85%
DROP
$0.000011
-15.38%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 21:16
Aethir and Credible join forces to launch the first DePIN-powered credit card
Aethir partners with Credible Finance to launch the first credit card and loan product backed by DePIN. The product also offers loan facility backed by ATH tokens. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the new credit card would…
ATH
$0.03321
+0.42%
DEPIN
$0.000000839
+16.52%
LAUNCH
$0.00000000000000237
+0.85%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 21:15
Animoca Brands and DDC Enter into $100 Million Bitcoin Strategic Partnership
PANews reported on July 10 that according to the Animoca Brands official website, DDC Enterprise and Animoca Brands signed a memorandum of understanding on Bitcoin strategic cooperation with a total
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 21:14
Corporate Bitcoin holdings hit $91B as Q2 sees record surge in adoption
Public companies are buying more Bitcoin, and the second quarter of the year saw the biggest jump in corporate accumulation yet. According to Bitwise’s Q2 2025 report, public companies now hold a total of 847,000 Bitcoin (BTC), a 23.3% from…
BTC
$118,930.85
-0.10%
MORE
$0.05048
+4.75%
NOW
$0.01025
-15.91%
SECOND
$0.0000223
-5.50%
HOLD
$0.00007068
+0.15%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 21:12
Rumble teams up with MoonPay to power crypto-fiat wallet integration
Rumble has partnered with MoonPay to integrate the payment giant’s infrastructure for seamless crypto-fiat conversions directly on its platform. Video-sharing platform Rumble has partnered with crypto payment giant MoonPay to power its forthcoming Rumble Wallet, as originally reported by CoinDesk…
WALLET
$0.01843
+0.98%
POWER
$0.01132
+5.20%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 21:11
Animoca-backed Pencil Finance issues first ever blockchain-based student loans
Pencil Finance raised $1 million for first blockchain-based student loans.
EVER
$0.01168
-0.93%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 21:06
Arthapala’s address transferred more than 6,400 ETH to the exchange in the past 6 hours
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Ai Yi, the address of Arthapala , a suspected staking and verification service provider, has recharged 6,440 ETH to the exchange again
MORE
$0.05048
+4.75%
AI
$0.1555
+1.10%
ETH
$3,421.33
+5.64%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 21:03
K Wave Media secures $1 billion in capital to advance Bitcoin vault strategy
PANews reported on July 10 that according to GlobeNewswire, K Wave Media (NASDAQ: KWM) announced that it has obtained a total of $1 billion in capital capacity to advance its
K
$2.482
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 20:55
Malta’s MiCA licensing comes under scrutiny from EU regulator
Malta’s MFSA only “partially met expectations” in the MiCA authorization process for a specific CASP, according to the EU securities regulator.
MET
$0.1693
+0.71%
Share
PANews
2025/07/10 20:46
Trending News
More
Nansen: Not all Bitcoin-heavy firms get equal stock market love
Ondo Finance to launch first tokenized U.S. bond fund on Sei
Former UK National Crime Agency officer sentenced to five and a half years in prison for stealing $5.9 million worth of Bitcoin
Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users
Ondo Finance’s USDY to launch on Sei Network