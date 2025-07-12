MEXC Exchange
pump.fun token PUMP public sale has started
PANews reported on July 12 that according to the official platform, the public sale of pump.fun token PUMP has started.
PANews
2025/07/12 22:01
Economist: Bitcoin supply is not important, what matters is Satoshi supply
PANews reported on July 12 that economist Peter Schiff wrote on the X platform: What if the supply of Bitcoin is 21 billion instead of 21 million? If each Bitcoin
PANews
2025/07/12 21:28
In the past hour, three whales deposited about 7 million USDC into HyperLiquid to do long PUMP
According to PANews on July 12, according to Lookonchain monitoring, PUMP will start public sale in about 1 hour. In the past hour, three whales deposited about 7 million USDC
PANews
2025/07/12 21:06
Trump has sent tariff letters to 24 trading partners in four batches
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, Trump has sent tariff letters to 24 trading partners in four batches: 1. The first batch of 14 countries on July
PANews
2025/07/12 20:58
Next week's macro outlook: CPI Judgment Day is coming, Bitcoin may continue to hit a record high
PANews reported on July 12 that although the July 9 tariff deadline has passed, market participants are still facing many uncertainties. US President Trump has begun to send letters to
PANews
2025/07/12 20:51
Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU and Mexico
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump announced a 30% tariff on the European Union and Mexico.
PANews
2025/07/12 20:32
James Wynn has closed his X account
PANews reported on July 12 that James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) has cancelled his X account, and the X platform currently shows "this account does not exist".
PANews
2025/07/12 20:27
"Federal Reserve Megaphone": Federal Reserve independence is challenged again, and no interest rate cut is expected this month
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, the dispute over the building renovation has emboldened a faction within the Trump administration that has long wanted to challenge the
PANews
2025/07/12 19:59
“Insider Whale” redeemed 10 million USDC from Maker and transferred it to Hyperliquid to open a short order worth $232 million
PANews reported on July 12 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, an "insider whale" used $16.28 million in funds to short BTC and ETH in half a
PANews
2025/07/12 19:55
Scholar: The White House is creating legal reasons for Powell's resignation
PANews reported on July 12 that according to Jinshi, the White House is putting pressure on Powell on the renovation of the Federal Reserve headquarters building. Nick Timiraos, the "Federal
PANews
2025/07/12 19:53
