Publicly listed Davis Commodities is evaluating the establishment of a Solana strategic reserve and is considering allocating 5-10% of its funds to SOL

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Globenewswire, Singapore-based Nasdaq-listed company Davis Commodities (stock code: DTCK) disclosed today that it intends to evaluate the establishment of a Solana (SOL)
Solana
SOL$174.28+4.14%
PANews2025/07/13 14:24
A whale deposited 5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and bought about 68,720 HYPE

PANews reported on July 13 that according to OnchainLens monitoring, a whale deposited 5 million USDC into the Hyperliquid platform and bought 68,720 HYPE at an average price of $47.40,
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.81-1.57%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995--%
PANews2025/07/13 14:02
The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad": I plan to buy another Bitcoin as soon as possible. Getting rich has never been so easy.

PANews reported on July 13 that Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, wrote, "The price of a bitcoin is over $117,000. I plan to buy another bitcoin as
GET RICH QUICK
RICH$0.0001943-17.45%
SOON
SOON$0.1498+2.88%
PANews2025/07/13 13:39
EigenCloud changes X's avatar to a fat penguin-themed picture

PANews reported on July 13 that the verifiable cloud platform EigenCloud changed the X avatar to a fat penguin-themed picture. Coinbase and OpenSea changed their X account avatars to fat
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07774+1.99%
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.004432-4.37%
PANews2025/07/13 13:30
“Insider Brother” opened a short position in FARTCOIN five minutes ago and currently holds 1.622 million coins

PANews reported on July 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the "Insider Brother" trumpet opened a 10x FARTCOIN short order five minutes ago. It currently holds 1.622 million FARTCOIN, worth
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0875+7.36%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$1.50723+21.94%
PANews2025/07/13 13:19
Pudgy Penguins creator wallet has transferred 265 million PENGU to 2 new wallets, worth $6.09 million

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the Pudgy Penguins creator wallet has transferred 265 million $PENGU (worth 6.09 million US dollars) to 2 new wallets.
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.030305-8.23%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01852+3.11%
PANews2025/07/13 13:17
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6236.18 BTC

According to PANews on July 13, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,236.18, with a total
Bitcoin
BTC$118,970.17-0.27%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005038+2.62%
PANews2025/07/13 12:04
A trader has made a profit of more than $1.5 million by going long on PUMP 3 times, and currently still holds a long position of 1.39 billion PUMPs

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader 0x6b78 opened a 3x leveraged long position on $PUMP a day ago and began to take profits when the
Moonveil
MORE$0.05051+3.27%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005317-14.25%
PANews2025/07/13 11:37
Xu Zhengyu: A small number of stablecoin licenses will be issued in the first phase, and the tokenization of financial assets is expected to extend to ETFs

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Cable News, Hong Kong Financial Services and Treasury Secretary Paul Chan said in an interview that only a small number of stablecoin
PANews2025/07/13 11:34
Public Company Nuvve Issues $4.8 Million of Common Stock to Build HYPE Reserve

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Businesswire, Nuvve, a Nasdaq-listed clean energy electric vehicle charging technology company, announced the issuance of 5,029,403 shares of common stock (or common
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.81-1.57%
PANews2025/07/13 11:08

