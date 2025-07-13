MEXC Exchange
Vitalik: AI is fully capable of taking away the cryptocurrency's crazy crown within weeks
PANews reported on July 13 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin posted on the X platform: Regularly remind people that artificial intelligence is fully capable of taking away the crazy crown
PANews
2025/07/13 22:44
4 catalysts that could shake Bitcoin and the altcoin market this week (UPDATED)
Bitcoin (BTC) smashed past $119,000 on Sunday, pulling the entire crypto market to a staggering $3.68 trillion valuation—its highest ever. Meanwhile, altcoins like Stellar (XLM), Mog Coin (MOG), Story (IP), and Hedera (HBAR) rocketed to the top of the charts.…
Crypto.news
2025/07/13 22:30
"Shorting Bitcoin Four Times Since March 2025" The 40-fold short position of the whale has caused a floating loss of US$12.84 million
PANews reported on July 13 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), BTC hit a new historical high. The 40x short position of the "whale who shorted
PANews
2025/07/13 22:27
Yuxin Technology: We are actively exploring and researching how to introduce stablecoins into daily retail life scenarios
PANews reported on July 13 that according to the Securities Times, Yuxin Technology said that in the field of payment, especially in retail payment scenarios, the company believes that stablecoins,
PANews
2025/07/13 22:17
Financial departments in many places have issued risk warnings to guard against illegal fundraising with stablecoins
PANews reported on July 13 that according to the Shanghai Securities News, the "Suzhou Finance" public account issued a "Risk Warning on Illegal Fund Raising in the Name of "Stablecoins",
PANews
2025/07/13 22:01
White House economic adviser Hassett: If there is reason to fire Powell, Trump has the right to take action
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, White House economic adviser Hassett said that if there is reason to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, Trump has the right
PANews
2025/07/13 21:35
White House economic adviser Hassett: Trump has a preliminary understanding of the proposed trade agreement framework
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, White House economic adviser Hassett said that US President Trump has a preliminary understanding of the framework of some proposed trade
PANews
2025/07/13 21:26
Data: TRUMP, ARB, SEI and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which TRUMP unlocks about $878 million
PANews reported on July 13 that Token Unlocks data showed that TRUMP, ARB, SEI and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including: Official Trump (TRUMP) will
PANews
2025/07/13 20:59
MEET48's "WEB3.0 Annual Global Idol Popularity Contest" announced its interim report. As of the interim report, it had earned 26.4 million IDOLs, accounting for 0.55% of the total supply.
PANews reported on July 13 that MEET48, the world's first Web3.0 AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and fan economy ecological community focusing on the entertainment field, announced the interim results of
PANews
2025/07/13 20:28
LianLian Digital plans to raise approximately HK$394 million for the application of blockchain technology in the payment field
PANews reported on July 13 that LianLian Digital, a Hong Kong-listed company, issued an announcement announcing the issuance of 38.4 million new H shares with a par value of RMB
PANews
2025/07/13 20:25
