Linea Project Leader: Token Economics to be Announced at the End of July, TGE Date Undecided
PANews reported on July 14 that Declan Fox, head of the Linea project, posted on the X platform that Linea’s token economics and governance details will be announced at the
PANews
2025/07/14 22:29
It's Crypto Week: These are the key dates to watch
US House leaders have designated this week as “crypto week,” during which lawmakers will vote on three major digital asset bills. Here's what to expect.
PANews
2025/07/14 22:28
An ancient whale transferred 10,009 BTC from one of its wallets in half an hour
PANews reported on July 14 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the ancient whale, which has held 80,000 BTC for 14 years, made an operation half an hour
PANews
2025/07/14 22:26
Grayscale submits confidential IPO filing with SEC
Crypto-focused asset manager Grayscale's IPO may enable it to seek out new funding avenues such as stock or convertible note offerings.
PANews
2025/07/14 22:06
Dow slips 100 points as Wall Street weighs CPI, tariffs
U.S. stocks opened lower as investors weighed macroeconomic conditions, particularly upcoming inflation data and tariff concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which posted strong gains last week, was down 100 points on the day. Losses in early trading added to…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 21:56
CMB International obtains virtual asset license in Hong Kong
PANews reported on July 14 that according to a report from Securities Times, the reporter learned from CMB International Securities Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "CMB International") that CMB
PANews
2025/07/14 21:51
Plasma: XPL public sale to start at 21:00 on July 17
According to PANews on July 14, Plasma posted on the X platform that the XPL public sale will start at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 17 (21:00 Beijing Time),
PANews
2025/07/14 21:47
Bernstein: Crypto bull market may continue until 2026, Bitcoin is expected to reach $200,000 by the end of this year or early next year
PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, Bernstein analysts expect the crypto bull market to continue until early 2026 and reiterated their prediction that "Bitcoin will reach
PANews
2025/07/14 21:46
Tether announced as sponsor of Thailand cybersecurity hackathon
PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, stablecoin issuer Tether announced that it will become the gold sponsor of the Cyber Warrior Hackathon in Thailand in
PANews
2025/07/14 21:35
Ondo Finance announces acquisition of Strangelove to accelerate full-stack RWA platform development
PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, the tokenization platform Ondo Finance announced today the acquisition of blockchain development company Strangelove, whose experienced team has unique
PANews
2025/07/14 21:32
