After years of tokenization experience, Standard Chartered's incubation platform Libeara has a global ambition for RWA
Author: Nancy, PANews Tokenization is rapidly moving from concept to practice, becoming a high-frequency buzzword in the global financial field. Both crypto-native institutions and traditional financial giants are now exploring
PANews
2025/07/15 15:00
U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters warns cryptocurrency bill could spark massive fraud
PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, U.S. Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters once again publicly opposed the GENIUS and Clarity cryptocurrency bills, warning that these bills could
PANews
2025/07/15 14:39
Market News: Oracle to invest $1 billion in cloud and AI services in Amsterdam
PANews reported on July 15 that market news: Oracle (ORCL.N) will invest US$1 billion in cloud services and artificial intelligence services in Amsterdam.
PANews
2025/07/15 14:38
LA sheriff deputies admit to helping crypto ‘Godfather’ extort victims
The Justice Department says two LA Sheriff deputies admitted to helping extort victims, including for a local crypto mogul, while working their private security side hustles.
PANews
2025/07/15 14:28
The Blockchain Group raises €6 million to advance Bitcoin vault strategy
PANews reported on July 15 that The Blockchain Group announced that it has completed a capital increase of approximately 6 million euros to strengthen its Bitcoin Vault corporate strategy. Of
PANews
2025/07/15 14:15
Bitcoin-powered darknet Abacus Market goes dark — exit scam or silent takedown?
Abacus Market, once the largest Bitcoin-enabled darknet marketplace serving Western users, has gone dark in what analysts believe is a major exit scam. TRM Labs reported on July 14 that the platform’s web infrastructure, including its clearnet mirror, became unreachable…
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 14:05
James Wynn has opened a 10x leverage long position in PEPE
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens , James Wynn has returned to the market and has currently opened a $PEPE long position with a 10x leverage
PANews
2025/07/15 14:01
PeckShield: ArcadiaFi lost about $2.5 million in attack
PANews reported on July 15 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Arcadia Finance platform was hacked and lost about $2.5 million in crypto assets. The attacker has exchanged the stolen funds for
PANews
2025/07/15 13:53
XerpaAI Completes $6 Million Seed Round to Fuel AI-Driven Growth
PANews reported on July 15 that XerpaAI , an artificial intelligence growth platform, announced the completion of a $ 6 million seed round led by UFLY Capital . This round
PANews
2025/07/15 13:45
HashKey OTC Global's revenue jumped 246% in the first half of 2025, with strong growth in revenue and trading volume
HashKey OTC Global, an OTC trading platform under HashKey Group, announced today that in the first six months of 2025, trading volume increased by 140% year-on-year , revenue increased by
PANews
2025/07/15 13:10
