MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-17 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Circle CEO: Major institutions agree that stablecoins are the future trend of global capital flows
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cointelegraph, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said in an interview with CNBC that stablecoins now allow people to trade as easily as sending
TRADE
$0.13605
-3.62%
MAJOR
$0.17808
+0.47%
NOW
$0.01024
-15.78%
PEOPLE
$0.02278
+2.65%
FUTURE
$0.11553
-2.47%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 17:47
GM Vietnam 2025 to Take Place in Vietnam’s Capital
GM Vietnam 2025 Blockchain Week will be held in Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi from August 1 to 2, 2025. The organizers of the event in a conversation with Incrypted noted that the event will be attended by more than 12,000 participants who will be able to hear from more than 200 speakers. The event […] Сообщение GM Vietnam 2025 to Take Place in Vietnam’s Capital появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
MORE
$0.05159
+7.21%
CITY
$0.9143
+0.03%
GM
$0.01084
+1.02%
Share
Incrypted
2025/07/15 17:46
Vitalik: The best way to build L2 is to make full use of the characteristics of L1 and simplify its own logic
PANews reported on July 15 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin wrote on the X platform that the best way to build an L2 network is to make full use of
L1
$0.00986
-1.10%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 17:40
James Wynn deposited $468,000 into HyperLiquid and opened a 40x leveraged BTC long position
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, whale James Wynn deposited 467,999 US dollars into HyperLiquid and opened a BTC long position with 40x leverage. The
BTC
$118,866.96
-0.33%
WYNN
$0.0003565
-3.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 17:37
Argus gives Coinbase a buy rating: R&D and M&A policies drive valuations beyond traditional exchanges
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Zhitong Finance, Argus recently gave Coinbase Global a "buy" rating, believing that the cryptocurrency trading platform continued its strong growth trend, and
D
$0.03707
+1.61%
M
$0.3637
-10.65%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 17:25
Analysis: Bitcoin rally stalls as long-term holders cash out
PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, the price of Bitcoin fell from the historical high of $123,000 set on Monday to below $117,000, down about 5% from
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 17:18
Sei coin price hits a six-month high. What’s the driving force behind the warming ecosystem?
Author: Nancy, PANews In recent times, Sei's coin price has continued to rise, and its ecological activity and capital inflows have also performed well, attracting market attention. Behind this momentum
SIX
$0.0228
+0.44%
SEI
$0.3585
-1.61%
WELL
$0.0002239
-0.26%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 17:15
Aqua1 denies any connection with Web3port: the team operates independently, and Web3Port clarifies that it has not been banned by any exchange
PANews reported on July 15 that Aqua1 Foundation issued a statement in response to recent rumors about its team and operations. The statement said that Dave Lee joined Aqua1 as
NOT
$0.002376
+5.27%
LEE
$2.43
+3.22%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 17:13
Active Energy, a listed company, announced that it has purchased its first batch of Bitcoin, but the specific amount has not been disclosed
PANews reported on July 15 that according to official news, renewable energy company Active Energy (AIM: AEG, OTCQB: ATGVF) announced the implementation of its digital asset fund management policy and
NOT
$0.002376
+5.27%
FUND
$0.02801
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 17:07
Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies raises $2.3 million CAD to buy more Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Newsfile Corp, Canadian Bitcoin Lightning Network company LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD; OTCQX: LQWDF) announced that its previously announced non-broker private placement
MORE
$0.05159
+7.21%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 17:06
Trending News
More
Why are crypto tokens going up today and will they crash?
GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA
HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch
Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others
CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF