MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-17 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Red alert: Bonk price could crash as whale selling intensifies
Bonk, the biggest Solana meme coin, continued its strong surge this week, reaching its highest level since December last year. Bonk (BONK) token jumped to a high of $0.000040, up by over 343% from its lowest level this year. This…
RED
$0.3507
+2.72%
MEME
$0.002029
+5.40%
BONK
$0.000036
+3.50%
TOKEN
$0.01973
+17.79%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 20:44
Sonic unveils Spark, AI tool to build Web3 apps with no code
Sonic hopes its new AI tool will make Web3 development more accessible.
MORE
$0.0512
+3.85%
AI
$0.1552
+1.10%
SONIC
$0.23597
+2.30%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 20:41
Reporter: The GENIUS Act is expected to pass and be sent to Trump for signature
PANews reported on July 17 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, the Cryptocurrency Week agenda has been restarted, and the House of Representatives is expected to hold several major
MAJOR
$0.17832
+0.79%
ACT
$0.04702
+4.30%
HOUSE
$0.017819
+5.78%
TRUMP
$9.896
-0.22%
SENT
$0.01221
-14.13%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 20:38
Publicly listed BitMine Immersion reveals that its Ethereum holdings are worth more than $1 billion
PANews reported on July 17 that BitMine Immersion (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) announced today that the value of its Ethereum and Ethereum equivalents has exceeded $1 billion. In order to advance
MORE
$0.0512
+3.85%
ORDER
$0.0871
+6.60%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 20:36
GM Vietnam 2025 will combine Web3 and the country’s culture
The GM Vietnam 2025 conference will take place on 1-2 August 2025, which promises to be the largest Web3 event in Southeast Asia. This is stated in a press release shared by the event organizers with Incrypted. The venue will be the National Convention Centre in Hanoi, and Kyros Ventures and SSID will be co-organizers. […] Сообщение GM Vietnam 2025 will combine Web3 and the country’s culture появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
GM
$0.01085
+1.11%
Share
Incrypted
2025/07/17 20:32
Jump Crypto exchanged about 11,800 stETH for ETH and transferred it out in the past hour, and some of them have been transferred to exchanges
PANews reported on July 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Jump Crypto converted 11,802 stETH (US$40.5 million) into ETH in the past hour and transferred it to
STETH
$3,387.19
+6.46%
ETH
$3,412.04
+5.47%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 20:32
Gnosis enters U.S. markets through partnership with stablecoin startup Noah
Stablecoin-powered finance firm Noah teams up with Web3 infrastructure firm Gnosis to launch USD virtual accounts for stablecoin users in the United States and beyond. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the strategic partnership offers the German web3…
U
$0.01237
-1.11%
STARTUP
$0.037276
+23.04%
SENT
$0.01221
-14.13%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000003991
+69.82%
VIRTUAL
$1.8268
+8.06%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 20:30
US SEC Delays Decision on Physical Redemptions of Bitwise Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosed documents on July 17 that the regulator decided to extend the approval period
U
$0.01237
-1.11%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 20:18
SEC delays in-kind redemption decision for Bitwise crypto ETFs
The US SEC has extended its decision deadline on whether to allow in-kind redemptions for Bitwise’s spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs on NYSE Arca.
ARCA
$0.01657
-3.99%
SPOT
$0.000000000000000187
-13.02%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 20:15
Ripple developers propose draft XRPL token metadata standard to improve discoverability and interoperability
PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, RippleX developers proposed the metadata standard draft XLS-0089d for multi-purpose tokens (MPT) on XRP Ledger (XRPL). The proposal aims to improve
XRP
$3.2489
+9.44%
TOKEN
$0.01973
+17.79%
MULTI
$0.07427
-4.36%
XLS
$0.00284
+6.76%
Share
PANews
2025/07/17 20:07
Trending News
More
Why are crypto tokens going up today and will they crash?
GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA
HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch
Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others
CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF