The Melania meme team has sold a total of 82.18 million MELANIA in the past four months, accounting for 8.22% of the total supply
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Melania meme team has sold a total of 82.18 million MELANIA (8.22% of the total supply) through 44 wallets
PANews
2025/06/25 11:29
British listed company TAO Alpha plans to raise £100 million to support its Bitcoin financial policy
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Morningstar, British listed company TAO Alpha PLC announced that after obtaining a £5 million fixed-price convertible loan, it has launched a second
PANews
2025/06/25 11:28
Digital vs. Physical: What’s the Difference Between Bitcoin Miners and Gold Miners?
By James Butterfill Compilation | Wu says blockchain Aki Gold and Bitcoin are often compared as scarce, non-sovereign assets. While there has been much discussion about their investment cases as
PANews
2025/06/25 11:00
The crypto sector rose for two consecutive days, ETH rose nearly 3%, and BTC exceeded $106,000
PANews reported on June 25 that according to SoSoValue data, the situation in the Middle East is becoming increasingly stable, Iran and Israel have reached a de facto ceasefire, and
PANews
2025/06/25 11:00
Sahara AI announces SAHARA token economic model, airdrop accounts for 8.15%
PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news, Sahara AI announced the economic model of its native token SAHARA. 64.25% of the total supply will be used for
PANews
2025/06/25 10:58
Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, launches a 10 million Canadian dollar financing to increase its Bitcoin holdings
PANews reported on June 25 that according to tipranks, Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., a Canadian listed company, announced the launch of a private placement of 10 million Canadian dollars (about
PANews
2025/06/25 10:47
A whale is suspected of selling 9706.16 ETH that it had held for 9 years in the past half month, realizing a profit of 28.62 million US dollars
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 16 days, a whale transferred 9706.16 ETH (worth US$24.03 million) through ThorChain, realizing a profit of
PANews
2025/06/25 10:37
Japanese public company Metaplanet raises $517 million to buy more Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Japanese listed company Metaplanet raised US$517 million to purchase more Bitcoin.
PANews
2025/06/25 10:34
Eight major banks in South Korea are preparing to set up a joint venture to issue a Korean won stablecoin
PANews reported on June 25 that according to a report by the local Korean news media Economic Review, eight major banks in South Korea are preparing to establish a joint
PANews
2025/06/25 10:31
Merlin Chain adds BTC staking Vault 2, total capacity increased to 100 BTC
PANews reported on June 25 that Merlin Chain announced the addition of Vault 2, a BTC staking vault, and increased the total staking limit from 50 BTC to 100 BTC
PANews
2025/06/25 10:16
