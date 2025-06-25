2025-07-17 Thursday

UK-listed company TruSpine to implement Bitcoin financial policy to supplement its traditional cash reserves

PANews June 25 news, according to investing.com, British listed medical device company TruSpine Technologies plc (AQSE: TRUP) announced on Wednesday that it is pursuing a Bitcoin fiscal policy to supplement
PANews2025/06/25 14:50
Arbitrage bot PrintMoney was stolen on BNB Chain, losing $2 million

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Paidun monitoring, the arbitrage robot PrintMoney was stolen on BNB Chain, losing $2 million worth of cryptocurrency.
PANews2025/06/25 14:42
A whale deposited 4,148 ETH to Coinbase an hour ago, and then transferred out 9.1 million USDT

PANews reported on June 25 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0xbA7...385ae recharged 4,148 ETH (about 10.08 million US dollars) to Coinbase one hour ago, and
PANews2025/06/25 14:40
Guotai Junan International's afternoon increase expanded to 100%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Jinshi, Guotai Junan International (01788.HK)'s afternoon increase again expanded to 100%. According to news yesterday , Guotai Junan International was approved to
PANews2025/06/25 14:31
Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

PANews June 25 news, according to CoinDesk, Deribit exchange will have a total of 141,271 Bitcoin options contracts expiring this Friday, with a value of over $14 billion, accounting for
PANews2025/06/25 14:30
49 days ago, the crypto project WLFI spent $1 million to buy SEI, and now has a floating profit of $800,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, SEI prices have soared by more than 90% in the past week. 49 days ago, Trump's crypto project WLFI spent
PANews2025/06/25 14:20
Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap BTC files 8-K with U.S. SEC to go public via merger

Anthony Pompliano’s Bitcoin-focused firm, ProCap BTC, has filed an 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public through a merger with Columbus Circle Capital Corp I, a blank-check company. A June 25 announcement, shared by Pompliano on…
Crypto.news2025/06/25 14:16
Cork Protocol attacker address transferred 1,410 ETH to TornadoCash

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the address marked as “Cork Protocol Attacker 2” on the chain has transferred 1,410 ETH (worth approximately US$3.4 million) to
PANews2025/06/25 14:16
Analyst: Strategy has a 91% chance of being included in the S&P 500 index in the second quarter

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, financial analyst Jeff Walton said that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, stock code MSTR) has a 91% chance of meeting the S&P 500
PANews2025/06/25 14:11
Grayscale Launches Space and Time (SXT) Trust

PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Blcok, Grayscale, a digital asset investment platform, launched Grayscale Space and Time Trust on Tuesday, a new investment tool that provides
PANews2025/06/25 14:08

