Moscow Exchange to launch crypto funds and structured bonds to follow up Bitcoin futures launch
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Cryptonews, Vladimir Krekoten, managing director of the Moscow Exchange, revealed that following the launch of Bitcoin futures on June 4, the exchange
PANews
2025/06/26 11:43
SEC extends deadline for broker-dealer daily reserve rule change
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Bitcoin.com, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that the revised "Rule 15c3-3" (Customer Protection Rule) compliance deadline will be extended
PANews
2025/06/26 11:39
The crypto sector has a slight correction, only BTC and CeFi sectors are relatively strong
PANews reported on June 26 that according to SoSoValue data, due to Trump's statement that Iran and Israel may clash again, various sectors of the crypto market experienced a slight
PANews
2025/06/26 11:29
Tornado Cash Co-founder: Donations from Cork attackers will not be accepted, 10 ETH will be returned to the Cork team
PANews reported on June 26 that after the Cork Protocol attacker transferred 4,520 ETH to Tornado Cash yesterday and donated 10 ETH to the Tornado Cash developer legal fund, Tornado
PANews
2025/06/26 11:27
South Korean prosecutors seize $3.2 million worth of cryptocurrencies in investigation of illegal forex trading
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Yonhap News Agency, South Korean prosecutors raided a group suspected of earning billions of won in fees through unregistered foreign exchange business
PANews
2025/06/26 11:19
Hyperliquid’s “Insider Whale” was liquidated three times in a row, and the value of its position has dropped to $78.89 million
PANews reported on June 26 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the short positions of Hyperliquid’s “insider whale” have just been liquidated three times in a row. The
PANews
2025/06/26 11:12
Metaplanet increased its holdings by 1,234 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 12,345 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,234 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 12,345 BTC.
PANews
2025/06/26 11:08
Hong Kong stocks Shengli Securities rose by more than 150% in the short term
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Jiemian News, Hong Kong-listed Victory Securities (08540.HK) rose by more than 150% in the short term. According to the First Financial Daily,
PANews
2025/06/26 11:06
Many local Hong Kong brokerage firms have completed the No. 1 license upgrade, and more institutions may join in the future
PANews reported on June 26 that according to a report by Gelonghui citing Yicai, industry insiders who are directly involved in the application for virtual asset licenses and system docking
PANews
2025/06/26 11:04
US government giants plan to accept Bitcoin mortgage loans, and the private market has tested $65 million
On June 25th local time, Bill Pulte, director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), suddenly issued a statement saying that he had asked Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
PANews
2025/06/26 11:00
