Trezor to Partner With ETHCC 2025 Conference in Cannes

Сrypto wallet maker Trezor has become an official partner of the Ethereum Community Conference (ETHCC). The event will take place from June 30 to July 3, 2025 in Cannes at the Palais des Festivals. It is one of the largest Ethereum community events in Europe, the company representatives noted. According to the organizers, the conference […] Сообщение Trezor to Partner With ETHCC 2025 Conference in Cannes появились сначала на INCRYPTED .