2025-07-17 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee: Crypto Market Structure Bill will be completed by September 30

Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee: Crypto Market Structure Bill will be completed by September 30

PANews reported on June 27 that according to CoinDesk, Tim Scott, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, told Bo Hines, White House cryptocurrency adviser, that the crypto market structure
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000364+1.16%
U Coin
U$0.01248-0.08%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.01611-42.46%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017846+5.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 07:18
White House Digital Asset Policy Advisor: The United States is working on building infrastructure for strategic Bitcoin reserves

White House Digital Asset Policy Advisor: The United States is working on building infrastructure for strategic Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on June 27 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, Bo Hines, White House digital asset policy adviser, confirmed that the United States is working on building infrastructure
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000364+1.16%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017846+5.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 07:12
Bakkt submits $1 billion shelf offering application to SEC, may use proceeds to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Bakkt submits $1 billion shelf offering application to SEC, may use proceeds to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on June 27 that Bakkt Holdings submitted a $1 billion shelf offering application to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The proceeds from this fundraising are expected
U Coin
U$0.01248-0.08%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 07:01
Pantera Capital: Why did we invest in Worldcoin?

Pantera Capital: Why did we invest in Worldcoin?

Author: Cosmo Jiang, Cody Poh Compiled by: TechFlow We have been looking at how blockchain can fit into a world where AI is rapidly becoming ubiquitous, with Proof-of-human being a
FIT
FIT$0.00004692-0.29%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1562+2.15%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003324+0.66%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 07:00
Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

Ripple, SEC request to cut down $125 million fine denied as New York judge maintains verdict

XRP is down 3% on Thursday as Judge Analisa Torres denied a joint request from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple seeking to set aside a final judgment and reduce the $125 million civil penalty placed on the company.
XRP
XRP$3.2494+9.36%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000025895+35.44%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/27 06:15
Banking Committee chair sets September goal for market structure bill

Banking Committee chair sets September goal for market structure bill

After passing the GENIUS stablecoin bill, Republican leadership on the Senate Banking Committee has turned its sights to digital asset market structure.
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.01611-42.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 06:12
CoreWeave Returns With New $1B+ Bid for Core Scientific After Rejection

CoreWeave Returns With New $1B+ Bid for Core Scientific After Rejection

CoreWeave is back at the negotiating table with a renewed push to acquire Core Scientific, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The AI-focused cloud infrastructure firm is reportedly in advanced talks to buy the Bitcoin mining and hosting giant, after a previous $1 billion bid was rejected last year. Core Scientific Jumps 27% as CoreWeave Reignites Acquisition Talks The earlier offer, made at $5.75 per share, was turned down by Core Scientific’s board, which said the proposal undervalued the company. Since then, Core Scientific’s stock has surged. It jumped more than 27% to $15.67 on Thursday after the report surfaced, briefly triggering a trading halt. The company is now valued at around $3.7 billion, more than double CoreWeave’s earlier bid. *COREWEAVE IN TALKS TO BUY CORE SCIENTIFIC: WSJ Blocks are always moving in the #Bitcoin mining industry. $MNRS Learn more about $MNRS : https://t.co/kCpi8yOYF1 pic.twitter.com/sy9DG1f8dR — Grayscale (@Grayscale) June 26, 2025 Talks are ongoing, and the deal could close within weeks if negotiations continue without major setbacks. So far, the exact terms of the new offer have not been disclosed. Core Scientific operates one of the largest digital infrastructure networks for Bitcoin mining and data hosting in North America. In recent months, it has attracted attention beyond crypto, thanks to the global demand for data center capacity driven by artificial intelligence workloads. The two companies already have a deep relationship. In June last year, Core Scientific signed a series of 12-year contracts to host CoreWeave’s AI operations, supplying hundreds of megawatts of capacity. The agreement is expected to bring in billions in revenue over time and represents Core Scientific’s broader shift toward AI infrastructure. CoreWeave, which went public in March and now holds a market cap of roughly $75 billion, has rapidly scaled its AI infrastructure business. The company rents out access to Nvidia GPUs, often through partnerships with big tech firms. Microsoft alone accounted for over 60% of CoreWeave’s revenue in 2024, with Meta and IBM also among its clients. A successful acquisition would bring Core Scientific’s infrastructure under CoreWeave’s control, forming a major player in both Bitcoin mining and AI compute power. As demand continues to stretch global data center resources, the combination of Core Scientific’s scale and CoreWeave’s AI expertise could prove strategically valuable. Carlos Ramírez, an analyst following the sector, noted the shift. “Core Scientific is no longer just a crypto company,” he said. “Its infrastructure is becoming key to AI growth, and CoreWeave knows it.” While Core Scientific’s shares rallied on the news, CoreWeave’s stock slipped slightly. Market reactions to takeovers often reflect concern over deal execution, especially when integration or financing challenges loom. For now, all eyes remain on the negotiation table as CoreWeave looks to seal what could become one of the largest deals at the intersection of crypto infrastructure and artificial intelligence. Core Scientific Eyes AI Future Amid Revenue Decline, New CoreWeave Offer As CoreWeave returns with a renewed $1 billion-plus offer for Core Scientific, the backdrop tells a story of a mining firm in transition. Back in February, the Bitcoin mining firm secured a $1.2 billion agreement with CoreWeave to boost data center capacity for high-performance computing (HPC), signaling a pivot toward AI infrastructure. The move is expected to drive $360 million in colocation revenue by 2026, offering a buffer as traditional mining revenue comes under pressure. In Q1 2025, Core Scientific posted a net profit of $580 million , up from $210 million a year earlier. But revenue fell short of expectations, dropping to $79.5 million, down from $179.3 million in Q1 2024. ⛏️ @Core_Scientific reported a first-quarter net profit of $580 million for 2025, a sharp increase from $210 million a year earlier. #Bitcoin #Mining https://t.co/a2zHWUsRcs — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 8, 2025 The slump reflects weaker mining yields after the April 2024 Bitcoin halving and a strategic shift from self-mining to HPC hosting. Self-mining still brought in $67.2 million, but hosted and colocation mining lagged, contributing just $12.4 million combined. Industry-wide, miners are feeling the squeeze. According to CryptoQuant, daily miner revenues dropped to $34 million on June 22 , the lowest since April, due to falling BTC prices and lower transaction fees. Bitcoin miners just saw their worst payday in a year. Daily revenue slipped to $34 million in June, the lowest since April. Falling fees and Bitcoin’s price drop are crushing margins. pic.twitter.com/TXdN06CU1F — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) June 26, 2025 Analysts say miners are now the “most underpaid” they’ve been all year. Meanwhile, sustainability is improving. A Cambridge University study shows that 52.4% of Bitcoin mining now runs on sustainable energy , up from 37.6% in 2022. But uncertainty looms as President Trump’s proposed tax bill threatens to slash incentives for solar and renewable-powered miners, potentially raising energy costs across the sector.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.012405+2.43%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5687+3.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.1786+1.08%
Loom Network
LOOM$0.002108-0.84%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07803+2.34%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/27 06:04
CoreWeave takes a second shot at Core Scientific acquisition

CoreWeave takes a second shot at Core Scientific acquisition

Last year’s $1 billion offer was a non-starter. Now, with AI demand surging and Bitcoin mining margins tightening, CoreWeave has circled back and is reportedly in new talks to acquire Core Scientific. On June 26, the Wall Street Journal reported…
Core DAO
CORE$0.5687+3.66%
Nowchain
NOW$0.01024-15.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1562+2.15%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000223-7.46%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/27 04:55
US prosecutor intervenes in FTX-linked case, suggests resolution without trial

US prosecutor intervenes in FTX-linked case, suggests resolution without trial

The interim US Attorney for the Southern District of New York requested an exclusion so prosecutors and defense lawyers may discuss a “potential resolution” for Michelle Bond's case.
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1513-1.49%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 04:33
SOL Strategies launches reserve for Solana tokens, with initial 52,181 JTO

SOL Strategies launches reserve for Solana tokens, with initial 52,181 JTO

SOL Strategies, a publicly traded Solana infrastructure company, has announced the launch of a new ecosystem reserve strategy, with Jito as the first token. Canada-based SOL Strategies said in an announcement on June 26 that its Strategic Ecosystem Reserve (SER)…
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/27 04:16

Trending News

More

Why are crypto tokens going up today and will they crash?

GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA

HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch

Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others

CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF