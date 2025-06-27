2025-07-17 Thursday

Ripple Taps Wormhole to Link XRP Ledger with 35+ Blockchains — XRP Rally Incoming?

Ripple has integrated Wormhole to connect the XRP Ledger and its EVM-compatible sidechain with more than 35 blockchains, a move that could significantly boost XRP’s interoperability and reach. Key Takeaways: Ripple’s Wormhole integration links XRP Ledger to over 35 blockchains, boosting cross-chain capabilities. Developers can now build dApps that operate across multiple networks, expanding XRP’s DeFi utility. Ripple aims to use the integration to enhance its offerings in tokenization and liquidity provision. Announced Thursday, the integration allows XRP-native decentralized applications to interact with networks like Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, BNB Chain, and Polygon. Ripple plans to leverage the new connectivity to grow its offerings in decentralized finance, tokenization, and liquidity provision. Ripple and Wormhole Integration Unlocks Multi-Chain dApp Development Developers will now be able to create dApps that operate seamlessly across multiple ecosystems, enhancing XRP’s utility in decentralized finance and other sectors. “If you want real mass adoption, interoperability is essential,” said David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and Co-creator of the XRP Ledger. “The infrastructure has to be there, not just on one chain, but across them. With this integration, tokens natively issued on the XRP Ledger are being set up for that reality by being able to move between blockchain networks while maintaining native issuance and control.” Wormhole’s cross-chain bridge aims to help XRP solidify its status as an institutional-grade blockchain. 💥 @Wormhole is announcing a partnership with @Ripple to bring multichain interoperability to the XRP Ledger and the upcoming XRPL EVM Sidechain. Wormhole will be the core interoperability solution for the XRPL ecosystem. This integration will bring institutional-grade… pic.twitter.com/xqTD5PU7Tp — Wormhole (@wormhole) June 26, 2025 “By integrating Wormhole into the XRP Ledger, we’re helping unlock even greater potential spanning all major blockchains for one of the most established blockchain networks in enterprise finance,” Robinson Burkey, Co-Founder of the Wormhole Foundation, said. As Ripple doubles down on interoperability, market watchers will be looking for signs that these efforts could translate into renewed momentum for XRP. XRP Ledger Upgrade Adds Institutional Tokens As reported, RippleX, the development arm of Ripple, has rolled out version 2.5.0 of the XRP Ledger , introducing several protocol upgrades aimed at strengthening network functionality and security. RippleX engineer Mayukha Vadari has called the upgrade “possibly the best single lineup of amendments” ever released, introducing significant improvements to token management and transaction processing. The XLS-85 amendment upgrades the escrow system by allowing third-party issued tokens, including stablecoins, and introduces multi-purpose tokens designed for institutional applications. Another key change, XLS-56, enables wrapper transactions that can combine up to eight steps into a single action, aiming to lower failure rates in complex transaction flows and improve network efficiency for advanced use cases. The new update comes as the XRP Ledger has recorded a surge in user activity , with the number of daily active addresses climbing from an average of 35,000 to over 295,000. Alongside growing usage, the number of whale wallets holding over 1 million XRP has reached an all-time high of 2,700 — a milestone not seen in the 12-year history of the protocol. The rise in large holders may reflect growing institutional or high-net-worth conviction in XRP’s long-term value. In May, VivoPower also invested $121 million in XRP as a strategic reserve, making it the first company in the world with an XRP-focused treasury.
BD Multimedia, a financial technology company headquartered in Paris, France, purchased another 10.95 bitcoins this week, bringing its total holdings to 14.75.
Shares of Kakaopay dropped sharply after volatile trading as regulators warn of risks tied to widespread stablecoin adoption. Shares of South Korean digital payments firm Kakaopay tumbled as much as 17% on June 27 after trading resumed Thursday, following a
Injective has just announced a new Revenue Fund aimed at boosting ecosystem growth just as the INJ token comes under pressure from a bearish chart pattern in the near term. On June 26th at the NYC Summit, Injective (INJ) announced
Kashkari of the Federal Reserve still expects two rate cuts in 2025, and the first rate cut may be made in
Spot gold fell sharply by $50.08 during the day and is now trading at $3,278.14 per ounce, a drop of 1.50%.
Huaxing Capital, which has led epoch-making mergers
Musk wrote that he and the xAI team worked overnight, and Grok 4 has made good progress. It is expected to be released after
U.S. nuclear energy companies rose in pre-market trading as Trump reportedly plans to increase power supply to support the growth of artificial intelligence.
Genius Group, a Nasdaq-listed AI-driven education company, has approved a plan to split potential winnings from two major lawsuits between its shareholders and Bitcoin treasury. The company says it could recover more than $1 billion in damages from the combined cases. In a press release on Thursday, the Singapore-based company announced that its board of directors has approved a distribution plan for any net damages it recovers. According to the statement, 50% of any funds won in court would be paid out to shareholders as a special dividend, while the remaining 50% would be used to purchase Bitcoin. CEO Roger Hamilton said the decision was made to ensure that any court victories benefit shareholders directly. “The Company has two legal cases, one filed and one pending, in which we are seeking combined damages of over $1 billion,” he said. Genius Group Targets $1B in Damages—50% to Shareholders, 50% to Bitcoin The company’s first lawsuit, already filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, seeks over $750 million in damages under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The suit names four individuals, including former SEC Chairman John Clayton, and alleges misconduct that caused financial harm to Genius Group. A second lawsuit is still pending and centers on allegations of naked short selling and market manipulation. The firm says preliminary analysis of its 2023 trading data shows damages between $251 million and $262 million. Its legal team, led by attorney Wes Christian, is currently updating the claim with more recent trading records, and expects the damage estimate to increase significantly before filing. “As both lawsuits are being pursued by the Company to recover damages caused by third parties directly to our shareholders, the Board believes that 100% of any proceeds from the successful outcome of these cases should be directly distributed or reinvested for the benefit of shareholders.” Roger said. 50% of legal wins go to $GNS shareholders as special dividend, 50% to $BTC Bitcoin Treasury. No guarantee how much we recover, but in a utopian alternate universe where justice prevails $1B damages = $7/share dividend + 5,000 $BTC . In a Saylor double alternate universe where… pic.twitter.com/x3sNg4UaoK — Roger James Hamilton (@rogerhamilton) June 26, 2025 Genius Group said the upcoming short selling lawsuit is currently in its final review and will include revised damage estimates based on continued tracking of share trading activity. There’s no timeline yet for when either case may conclude, and the company cautioned that there’s no certainty around the final outcome or the amount of damages it may recover. Still, Genius Group has laid out a clear post-trial roadmap. Once any net damages are collected, after deducting legal fees, recovery costs, and taxes, the funds will be split. Shareholders would receive a dividend, while the company would use the other half to add to its Bitcoin holdings. If successful, the strategy could set the stage for one of the largest corporate Bitcoin purchases linked directly to litigation proceeds. The company did not disclose how much Bitcoin it currently holds but has previously described itself as a “Bitcoin-first” organization . Genius Group is listed on the NYSE American under the ticker GNS. Any payouts or purchases will follow regulations from the SEC, the NYSE, and Singaporean authorities. Court Drama Eases as Genius Group Resumes Bitcoin Buying Spree Post Legal Freeze Following a turbulent legal standoff that saw Genius Group barred from raising funds and forced to offload part of its Bitcoin treasury, the education and AI-focused firm is now back on the offensive. On April 3, a New York court temporarily prohibited Genius Group from selling shares or using investor funds to purchase Bitcoin, citing ongoing lawsuits linked to its scrapped deal with Fatbrain AI (LZGI). 🚨 A New York court restricts Genius Group from raising funds or buying Bitcoin, forcing the company to sell part of its Bitcoin treasury amid legal battles and financial strain. #Crypto #Regulation https://t.co/Evr2bOXIQ7 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) April 3, 2025 Allegations of fraud involving executives Michael Moe and Peter Ritz escalated into a full-blown legal freeze. The court injunction, backed by an SEC complaint, also halted the company’s $150 million at-the-market share offering. Forced to stay afloat, Genius sold down its BTC holdings from 440 BTC to 430 BTC as operations came under pressure. However, a U.S. Court of Appeals ruling in May reversed the freeze , clearing the way for Genius to re-enter the market. On May 22, the company confirmed a new Bitcoin purchase of 24.5 BTC, boosting its treasury to 85.5 BTC at an average cost of $99,700 per coin, a total of $8.5 million invested. 🔓 @GeniusGroupAI has resumed Bitcoin accumulation after a U.S. court lifted its treasury ban, boosting holdings by 40% to 85.5 BTC and reaffirming its 1,000 BTC target. #Bitcoin #GeniusGroup https://t.co/fOrMLXv12D — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 23, 2025 That marks a 40% increase since the freeze was lifted, positioning Genius Group back in the ranks of corporate Bitcoin accumulators. In November 2024, Genius Group (GNS) adopted a “Bitcoin-first” treasury strategy , naming BTC its primary reserve asset. The company pledged to allocate 90% of its current and future reserves to Bitcoin, citing strong long-term confidence in the asset. 🚀 @GeniusGroupLtd_ is going "Bitcoin-first," committing 90% of its reserves to Bitcoin! With a $120 million investment plan, they're paving the way for corporate crypto adoption. #Bitcoin #CryptoAdoption https://t.co/S7HLQ1RkeX — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) November 12, 2024 To begin, Genius plans to use $120 million from its $150 million ATM funding facility to purchase Bitcoin.
