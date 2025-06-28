MEXC Exchange
Calamos Launches Three Bitcoin ETFs to Provide Downside Protection
PANews reported on June 28 that according to PRNewswire, asset management company Calamos announced the launch of three Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, aimed at providing investors with downside protection exposure, namely:
PANews
2025/06/28 19:03
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops
Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/28 18:49
Viewpoint: Stablecoin value is at risk of returning to zero in extreme market environments
PANews reported on June 28 that the 21st Century Business Herald "demystified" stablecoins from four dimensions, and the analysis pointed out that stablecoins are the shadow of legal currency, not
PANews
2025/06/28 18:24
NOYA.ai: Total loss of 14.5 ETH in hacker attack, malicious connector deleted
PANews reported on June 28 that NOYA.ai released a report on a hacker attack on the X platform. The incident was caused by a developer who had unauthorized access to
PANews
2025/06/28 18:23
GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop
GTE is a decentralised platform on the MegaETH blockchain with extensive functionality and high order execution speed. The project has raised over $25 million from Paradigm, GSR, Robot Ventures, Wintermute and others. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities you should do in testnet with an eye on the drop. Сообщение GTE — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/28 18:01
The new version of the Ethereum client Geth supports PBSS-based archive nodes, greatly reducing storage space
PANews reported on June 28 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin retweeted on the X platform that the Ethereum client Geth v.1.16.0 has released an archive node based on PBSS, which
PANews
2025/06/28 17:41
Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Uptopia is a blockchain game launch and promotion platform built on the Base network. It helps games attract liquidity, use game tokens and social graphs to grow their audience. The project has raised $4 million from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, The Spartan Group and others. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities […] Сообщение Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/06/28 17:36
Vitalik: Zero-knowledge proof of identity still has risks
PANews reported on June 28 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published an article titled "Does digital identity still have risks even after ZK wrapping?", which pointed out that ZK-wrapping solves
PANews
2025/06/28 17:29
Trump's T1 phone removes the words "Made in the USA" and changes it to "Proudly Designed in the USA"
PAnews reported on June 28 that according to the Trump Mobile website, the description of Trump Mobile T1 as "Made in the USA" has been deleted, and replaced with vague
PANews
2025/06/28 17:24
Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates
PANews reported on June 28 that according to Yahoo Finance, the recent US budget bill "The Big Beautiful Bill" is likely to pass the vote and become law. Federal Reserve
PANews
2025/06/28 17:15
