In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 176 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on June 28 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $176 million, of which $136 million
PANews
2025/06/28 23:30
Polymesh announced that it has been acquired by Polymath, and the Polymesh Association has changed its name to Polymesh Labs
PANews reported on June 28 that Polymesh, a blockchain project focusing on RWA, announced that it had been acquired by Polymath. The relevant transaction has been completed and the Polymesh
RWA
$0,003963
-1,12%
PANews
2025/06/28 23:17
REX Shares: Solana Collateralized ETF Coming Soon
PANews reported on June 28 that REX Shares posted on the X platform that the Solana staking exchange-traded fund "REX-Osprey SOL+Staking ETF" is coming soon. It is reported that the
SOL
$174,45
+4,86%
FUND
$0,02801
--%
REX
$0,016859
+4,31%
SOON
$0,1494
+2,60%
PANews
2025/06/28 23:03
Resupply: Hacker attack caused about $10 million in reUSD bad debt, and the stolen funds are still on the chain
PANews reported on June 28 that Resupply released a hacker attack analysis report, which pointed out that the attack on Resupply's crvUSD-wstUSR trading pair caused about 10 million US dollars
BAD
$0,00000001042
+2,76%
PANews
2025/06/28 22:50
Musk: AI and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years
PANews reported on June 28 that according to Jinshi, Musk said: I do think that artificial intelligence and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years.
AI
$0,1561
+1,82%
PANews
2025/06/28 22:21
Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world
PANews reported on June 28 that according to CNBC, stablecoins are becoming mainstream, and banks and credit card companies are also trying to issue their own crypto tokens. As payment
FLOW
$0,4036
+1,07%
PANews
2025/06/28 21:55
Data: BlackRock has increased its Bitcoin holdings for 9 consecutive weeks, with the total amount reaching about 107,139
PANews reported on June 28 that HODL15Capital disclosed data on the X platform showing that BlackRock's Bitcoin exchange-traded fund IBIT has increased its holdings of BTC for nine consecutive weeks,
BTC
$119.013,48
+0,15%
FUND
$0,02801
--%
PANews
2025/06/28 20:39
Next week's macro outlook: Non-agricultural data is coming, Trump continues to "play" with the entire market
PANews reported on June 28 that at the beginning of this week, the US dollar rose due to news of US intervention in the Israeli-Iranian conflict, but with the signing
ROSE
$0,02884
+0,06%
TRUMP
$9,952
+0,41%
PANews
2025/06/28 20:19
Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped
PANews reported on June 28 that the Endless Clouds Foundation published an article on the X platform to announce the END token economics: the total supply is 500 million, the
TOKEN
$0,01988
+19,32%
PANews
2025/06/28 20:05
Chairman of the U.S. Digital Asset Financial Advisory Committee: Cryptocurrency allocation in investment portfolios can be increased to 10-40%
PANews June 28 news, according to CNBC, Ric Edelman, chairman of the Digital Assets Council of Financial Advisors, said in an interview with CNBC that it is recommended to allocate
U
$0,01243
-0,48%
PANews
2025/06/28 19:05
Trending News
GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA
Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million
HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch
Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others
CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF