AguilaTrades has started rolling over its floating profits and has increased its long Bitcoin position to $216 million
PANews reported on June 29 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, AguilaTrades began rolling over his floating profits, increasing his position to $216 million. He now holds
NOW
$0.01025
-15.91%
PANews
2025/06/29 18:13
Data: USD1 trading volume in the past 24 hours reached 1.25 billion US dollars, setting a new high
PANews reported on June 29 that the Trump family's crypto project WLFI forwarded data on the X platform showing that its stablecoin USD1 had a trading volume of US$1.25 billion
TRUMP
$9.95
+0.39%
USD1
$1
+0.01%
PANews
2025/06/29 17:54
UK listed company Vinanz plans to change its name to London BTC Company
PANews reported on June 29 that according to the Financial Times, the British listed company Vinanz is currently changing its name to the London BTC Company. The company's CEO Hewie
BTC
$118,956
+0.10%
CHANGE
$0.00234215
+4.96%
PANews
2025/06/29 17:49
Buybacks are the ultimate proof-of-resilience in DeFi | Opinion
When executed with purpose and a clear direction, token buybacks make effective catalysts that benefit both protocols and their communities.
DEFI
$0.0022
-3.76%
TOKEN
$0.01988
+19.32%
CLEAR
$0.03772
+19.82%
Crypto.news
2025/06/29 17:11
James Wynn has closed 40 times of Bitcoin short positions, with a loss of about $3,000
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, James Wynn has closed a 40x short position in Bitcoin, with a loss of $3,015.97, and opened a 40x
WYNN
$0.0003561
-3.93%
PANews
2025/06/29 17:09
CICADA Finance, the first DeFi project to use USD1 to complete over-raising of US$18 million, set off a market boom
PANews reported on June 29 that CICADA Finance announced the completion of Fair Launch, achieving an oversubscription of US$18 million, becoming the first DeFi financing case based on USD1, and
DEFI
$0.0022
-3.76%
USD1
$1
+0.01%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000004791
+20.10%
PANews
2025/06/29 17:06
BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, the Bank for International Settlements said that Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions does not threaten its independence.
BANK
$0.0601
-3.20%
NOT
$0.00239
+6.22%
TRUMP
$9.95
+0.39%
PANews
2025/06/29 17:06
Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Stablecoins are a tool for financial development, not a tool for making money
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Ta Kung Pao, Hong Kong Financial Services and Treasury Secretary Paul Hui said on a TV program today (29th) that digital assets
NOT
$0.00239
+6.22%
PANews
2025/06/29 17:04
Today's Fear and Greed Index is 68, and market sentiment is still in a greedy state
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Alternative data, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index rose to 68 today, compared to 65 yesterday, and market sentiment is still in
FEAR
$0.02048
-5.44%
ROSE
$0.02889
+0.24%
INDEX
$1.238
-0.48%
PANews
2025/06/29 16:50
Minsheng Securities: Stablecoins cannot save the dollar from dire straits in the short term
PANews reported on June 29 that according to the financial sector, Minsheng Securities released a research report saying that at least in the short term, stablecoins cannot save the dollar's
PANews
2025/06/29 16:25
