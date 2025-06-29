MEXC Exchange
Trader Eugene: I have already bought some altcoins and expect them to rise soon
PANews reported on June 29 that trader Eugene posted on his personal channel, "I'm long on some altcoins - I have a hunch that there will be a big rise
PANews
2025/06/29 20:58
Spanish coffee chain Vanadi Coffee increases its holdings by 20 BTC, now holding a total of 54 BTC
PANews reported on June 29 that Spanish coffee chain Vanadi Coffee announced that it had increased its holdings by 20 BTC and now holds 54 BTC. The company's shareholders' meeting
PANews
2025/06/29 20:37
Poll: Trump's approval rating drops to historic low
PANews reported on June 29 that according to a report by Reference News citing the website of Newsweek, the latest Newsweek poll shows that US President Trump's approval rating has
PANews
2025/06/29 20:14
Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week
PANews reported on June 29 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information about Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform, writing: “21 years later, you’ll
PANews
2025/06/29 20:03
OneKey: We have never organized or manipulated any public opinion attacks. OneKey resources have no connection with Resupply.
PANews reported on June 29 that crypto wallet provider OneKey released a statement on the X platform regarding recent false accusations against OneKey, saying that it had never instigated, organized
PANews
2025/06/29 19:52
‘Bitcoin is the hurdle rate’: What does it mean in the age of crypto?
Phrases like “Bitcoin is the hurdle rate” and “Bitcoin is the new hurdle rate” frequently re-occur in the Bitcoin communities, often without a context. In short, this motto means that Bitcoin is the best benchmark for investment: avoid investing in…
Crypto.news
2025/06/29 19:24
JUST DAO: The USDJ market collateral ratio on the JustLend platform will be reduced from 75% to 0%, and the reserve ratio will be increased from 5% to 100%
PANews reported on June 29 that JUST DAO announced on the X platform that the USDJ market collateral ratio on the JustLend platform will be adjusted from 75% to 0%,
PANews
2025/06/29 19:23
Coinbase Product Manager: The platform must reduce account restrictions and ensure customer security, and has optimized and improved the fraud model by about 20%
PANews reported on June 29 that Dor, the head of product at Coinbase, posted on the X platform that a fraud case was handled this week. After choosing to suspend
PANews
2025/06/29 19:12
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
PANews
2025/06/29 18:44
[LIVE] EthCC Opens in Cannes, Drawing a Global Ethereum Crowd
The Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) has landed in style — and this year, it’s trading the cobblestones of Paris for the sun-soaked glamour of Cannes. Set against the iconic backdrop of the Palais des Festivals, EthCC [8] is bringing the brightest minds in crypto, DeFi, and decentralized tech to the French Riviera. Here is a guide to answer (almost) every question you might have. You’ll find three parts: ☀️ Cannes-related 🎬 EthCC-specific 🏥 Health & miscellaneous tips pic.twitter.com/qIY36CcvK6 — EthCC – Ethereum Community Conference (@EthCC) June 27, 2025 With the sea breeze in the air and palm trees lining the promenade, this edition merges Ethereum innovation with a touch of cinematic flair. Whether you’re a developer, builder, investor, or just crypto-curious, Cannes is about to become the Web3 hotspot of the summer.
CryptoNews
2025/06/29 18:16
