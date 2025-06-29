MEXC Exchange
Yuxin Technology: In-depth contact with the stablecoin issuer and signed a confidentiality agreement
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cailianshe, Yuxin Technology released a record of investor relations activities. The policy breakthrough in the field of stablecoins is highly consistent with
PANews
2025/06/30 00:03
SOL jumps on ETF buzz; XRP eyes $8–$27 breakout, XYZVerse fuels 25,000% moonshot hopes
Solana rebounds on ETF optimism, XRP eyes breakout, and XYZVerse draws buzz with 25,000% rally potential. #partnercontent
SOL
$174.38
+5.02%
XRP
$3.2503
+9.50%
BUZZ
$0.007967
+2.58%
Crypto.news
2025/06/29 23:44
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
PANews
2025/06/29 23:30
Trump: Musk is a great guy, but what he said before was inappropriate
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that Musk is a great person and I know he will do a good job, but what
TRUMP
$9.945
+0.55%
PANews
2025/06/29 23:01
A pre-mined address containing 1,000 ETH was activated after lying dormant for nearly 10 years
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, a pre-mining address containing 1,000 ETH (US$2,443,951) has just been activated after 9.9 years of dormancy (these ETH were
ETH
$3,421.55
+6.04%
PANews
2025/06/29 22:40
Trump's enthusiasm for Warsh as Fed chairman cools
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, citing the Wall Street Journal, Trump talked to Warsh about replacing Powell in February and March this year, but Warsh advised
TRUMP
$9.945
+0.55%
PANews
2025/06/29 22:35
Opinion: Stablecoins are becoming the “default settlement layer” of the Internet
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Cointelegraph, Alchemy Engineering Director Noam Hurwitz said that stablecoins have become the mainstay of Internet payments, and their adoption rate has now
NOW
$0.01023
-15.87%
LAYER
$0.6899
-1.01%
PANews
2025/06/29 22:16
Data: SUI, ENA, OP and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which SUI unlocks about $122.8 million
PANews reported on June 29 that Token Unlocks data showed that SUI, ENA, OP and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including: Sui (SUI) will unlock
OP
$0.714
--%
SUI
$4.0357
+1.06%
ENA
$0.3786
+4.52%
TOKEN
$0.01988
+19.47%
PANews
2025/06/29 21:29
While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack
As XRP struggles to hold the $2.20 level and Bitcoin and Ethereum trade flat, lesser-known meme coins are stealing the spotlight.
TRADE
$0.136
-3.64%
CATS
$0.000002447
+2.17%
MEME
$0.002039
+6.36%
XRP
$3.2503
+9.50%
PACK
$0.02279
-4.12%
Crypto.news
2025/06/29 21:12
OpenAI reaches custom AI partnership agreements with the U.S. Department of Defense, Indian government, and Grab
PANews reported on June 29 that according to The Information, OpenAI has reached customized artificial intelligence cooperation agreements with the US Department of Defense, the Indian government, and Grab. It
U
$0.01243
-0.16%
AI
$0.156
+1.69%
PANews
2025/06/29 21:09
