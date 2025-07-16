MEXC Exchange
Looking back at the 80-year development of AI, these 5 historical lessons are worth learning
By Gil Press Compiled by: Felix, PANews On July 9, 2025, Nvidia became the first public company to reach a market value of $4 trillion. Where will Nvidia and the
AI
$0,156
+1,69%
PANews
2025/07/16 15:38
Linekong Interactive established LK Crypto Division to accelerate the layout of Web3 and RWA, and its stock price rose 25.5% in 24 hours
PANews reported on July 16 that Linekong Interactive Group, a Hong Kong-listed company, announced the establishment of the "LK Crypto" business unit to accelerate the layout of Web3 and RWA
ROSE
$0,02889
+0,24%
RWA
$0,003964
-1,09%
PANews
2025/07/16 15:37
Momentum 6 Partners: Altcoins may usher in a strong cycle of 1 to 2 months, and Bitcoin is expected to exceed $150,000
PANews reported on July 16 that Dennis Liu, general partner of Momentum 6, said that after Bitcoin broke through $123,000, altcoins may usher in a 1-2 month window for catch-up
MAY
$0,05734
-0,43%
CATCH
$0,0582
-3,00%
PANews
2025/07/16 15:32
House eyes Wednesday re-vote on crypto bills after procedural defeat
The U.S. House of Representatives is preparing to retry a key procedural vote on Wednesday, July 16, that would allow floor debate on a trio of major cryptocurrency bills, after GOP hardliners derailed the effort on Tuesday. As reported by…
MAJOR
$0,17833
+1,05%
TRIO
$0,579
-3,98%
U
$0,01243
-0,16%
HOUSE
$0,017793
+4,96%
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 15:21
GameStop may accept crypto payments for trading card purchases: report
GameStop, the American video game retailer, will consider accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for trading card purchases, according to the company’s CEO, Ryan Cohen. During his latest appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Cohen said the company is exploring the use of crypto…
GAME
$7,671
+1,30%
MAY
$0,05734
-0,43%
GAMESTOP
$0,00006489
+15,33%
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 15:08
JP Morgan to ‘get involved’ in stablecoins despite CEO skepticism
TradFi giant JPMorgan Chase is moving ahead with stablecoin-related efforts, even as CEO Jamie Dimon remains unconvinced of their broader appeal. On the bank’s latest earnings call, according to CNBC, Dimon revealed that JPMorgan plans to be actively involved in…
BANK
$0,06003
-3,25%
GET
$0,007653
-3,16%
Crypto.news
2025/07/16 15:06
Analysis: Ethereum rose 18% in the month, with Asian trading hours contributing more than 90%
PANews reported on July 16 that according to the latest analysis by Matrixport, Bitcoin and Ethereum rose by 8% and 19% respectively in the past week, and market sentiment has
MORE
$0,05116
-0,37%
ROSE
$0,02889
+0,24%
PANews
2025/07/16 15:03
Policy dividends and deficit crisis resonate: the "abnormal" prosperity behind Bitcoin's breakthrough of $120,000
These are not “normal” times. Bitcoin has been on a crazy, straight-line rise. Interest rates are rising, the dollar has lost 11% of its value in six months, and the
NOT
$0,002391
+6,31%
SIX
$0,023
+1,32%
PANews
2025/07/16 15:00
Bitwise: US cryptocurrency legislation is expected to promote the full entry of digital assets into the mainstream market
PANews reported on July 16 that according to CoinDesk , asset management company Bitwise said that the cryptocurrency legislation that is about to be passed in the United States is
PANews
2025/07/16 14:54
Junwei Electronics: There are no independent products and services directly applied to stablecoin-related businesses
PANews reported on July 16 that Junwei Electronics stated on an interactive platform that the company has maintained long-term business cooperation with NVIDIA, but its terminal business applications are still
TERMINAL
$0,00000000000000000137
-17,46%
PANews
2025/07/16 14:38
