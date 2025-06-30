MEXC Exchange
SOL bounces on ETF hopes, XRP eyes $27; XYZVerse targets 25,000% gains
As Solana and XRP prepare for potential breakouts, XYZVerse is stealing the spotlight with a fast-rising presale and bold ambitions to become the next 1,000x memecoin. #partnercontent
SOL
$174.38
+5.15%
GAINS
$0.02565
+2.31%
XRP
$3.2484
+9.61%
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 19:13
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, closed its 500 BTC position 2 minutes ago and lost $17,700
PANews reported on June 30 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the giant whale AguilaTrades closed its position of 500 BTC 2 minutes ago and lost $17,700. He currently still
BTC
$118,842.85
+0.15%
PANews
2025/06/30 19:10
Cambridge Bitcoin Mining Investment Briefing 2025: The track is becoming mature and turning to capital-intensive
summary The Cambridge Digital Mining Industry Report 2025 (covering about 48% of the total computing power of the Bitcoin network) shows that Bitcoin mining has developed into a capital-intensive, energy-centric
POWER
$0.01133
+5.39%
PANews
2025/06/30 19:00
Well-known short seller Jim Chanos warns of the risk of a pullback in the AI sector and criticizes listed companies holding Bitcoin as "ridiculous"
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Fortune magazine, Jim Chanos, founder of Chanos & Co, a well-known short-selling agency, warned that although the AI craze has pushed up
WELL
$0.0002239
-5.12%
AI
$0.1563
+2.09%
PANews
2025/06/30 18:57
Kazakhstan plans to establish national crypto reserve
Kazakhstan's central bank plans to establish a state-run crypto reserve, likely funded by seized digital assets and government-linked mining.
BANK
$0.05998
-3.27%
RUN
$0.0000047
+51.61%
PANews
2025/06/30 18:54
Sky Community Passes New Execution Vote to Enable SPK Mining for SKY Stakers
PANews reported on June 30 that Sky officially announced that the new execution vote has been approved and the changes will be available for deployment starting at 22:00 on June
SPK
$0.03331
+2.11%
PANews
2025/06/30 18:39
Polymarket Has Zohran Mamdani Locked in To Win NY Election
Zohran Mamdani crushed Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary last week, and now, according to Polymarket, he's the frontrunner for mayor of New York. At 33, the Democratic socialist is shaping what could be the city's sharpest political shift in decades, running on a platform that "billionaires shouldn't exist." According to Mamdani, "No one should.. The post Polymarket Has Zohran Mamdani Locked in To Win NY Election appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
T
$0.01745
+1.86%
CITY
$0.9154
+0.46%
NOW
$0.01025
-15.91%
WIN
$0.00005733
+4.76%
99Bitcoins
2025/06/30 18:01
Behind the "Beautiful Bill": a financial experiment to direct the US debt dam to stablecoins
Author: Mask, W3C DAO A financial experiment spawned by the $36 trillion national debt crisis is trying to transform the crypto world into a "buyer" of U.S. debt, while the
DAO
$0.1306
+0.23%
U
$0.0124
-0.32%
MASK
$1.403
+0.93%
PANews
2025/06/30 17:59
Ethereum community plans to launch an on-chain "time capsule" to mark the 10th anniversary of the network's genesis block
PANews reported on June 30 that according to The Block, on Monday, a community-led Ethereum group launched an on-chain "time capsule", inviting users to seal artworks, memories, messages and predictions
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000004791
+20.10%
PANews
2025/06/30 17:47
BNB Chain officially completes Maxwell hard fork upgrade
PANews reported on June 30 that BNB Chain officially announced that the Maxwell hard fork upgrade has been successfully completed. After this upgrade, the BNB Chain network block time was
BNB
$723.09
+3.57%
HARD
$0.008091
+12.50%
PANews
2025/06/30 17:46
