MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-17 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Hyperliquid's "insider whale" doubled short positions turned losses into profits, and now has a floating profit of $197,000
PANews reported on June 30 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Hyperliquid's "insider whale" has now turned its double short positions from loss to profit. The total short
NOW
$0.01025
-15.91%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 23:12
Crypto's value lies in bridging the gap between tradition and disruption
Crypto's true value isn't in dismantling traditional finance, but in bridging it with decentralized innovation. The crypto industry can create a more open, efficient and resilient financial system that enhances,
MORE
$0.05138
--%
T
$0.01745
+1.86%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000819
-10.29%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 23:05
Robinhood plans to launch its own blockchain and launch “stock tokens” in the EU
PANews reported on June 30 that online brokerage Robinhood is actively expanding its cryptocurrency business, according to Fortune magazine. On Monday, the company announced that it would allow EU customers
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000004791
+20.10%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 23:04
South Korea's IBK Corporate Bank and Shinhan Financial have both applied for Korean won stablecoin trademarks
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korea's IBK Corporate Bank and Shinhan Financial Holdings have applied for Korean won stablecoin trademarks and joined the competition
BANK
$0.06
-3.24%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 22:52
USD1’s 24-hour trading volume surpassed USDC for the first time, reaching a record high of $3.37 billion
PANews reported on June 30 that the Trump family crypto project WLFI published a post on the X platform stating that for the first time in history, the 24-hour trading
USDC
$0.9995
-0.02%
TRUMP
$9.93
+0.62%
USD1
$1.0001
+0.02%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 22:48
Origin Protocol: Starting today, all protocol revenue will be used to repurchase OGN tokens
PANews reported on June 30 that Origin Protocol announced on the X platform that starting today, all protocol revenue will be used to buy back OGN tokens on the open
OGN
$0.06167
+2.50%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 22:36
Amber International Announces Signing of $25.5 Million Private Placement Subscription Agreement
PANews reported on June 30 that according to PR Newswire, Amber International, a provider of institutional crypto financial services and solutions, announced that it has successfully signed a private placement
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 22:23
Fed's Bostic: Expect one rate cut this year and three next year
PANews reported on June 30 that Federal Reserve Chairman Bostic said, "I still expect one rate cut this year and three rate cuts next year."
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 22:22
A newly created wallet withdrew $3.7 million worth of SOL from Coinbase and transferred it to pledge
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 24,635 SOL (worth US$3.7 million) from Coinbase and transferred it to pledge.
SOL
$174.37
+5.14%
WALLET
$0.01855
+1.81%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 22:20
XRP news: Ripple XRPL EVM Sidechain goes live, bringing XRP to Ethereum dApps
Ripple Ledger's EVM sidechain is live, enabling XRP to tap into Ethereum's ecosystem.
TAP
$0.415
--%
XRP
$3.2426
+9.42%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 22:17
Trending News
More
GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA
Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million
HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch
Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others
CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF