FTX creditor representative: A new round of claims distribution is expected in October/December 2026 and 2027
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, FTX plans to distribute claims in stages over the next few years. On February 19, 2025,
PANews
2025/07/01 10:56
Circle applies for US trust bank charter to manage its USDC reserve
Other crypto firms are also reportedly considering applying for a national bank charter, following in the footsteps of Anchorage Digital Bank, which received a license in 2021.
PANews
2025/07/01 10:44
Trusta.AI announces $TA token economic model, 3% for airdrop
PANews reported on July 1 that Trusta.AI officially released the $TA token economic model, with a total supply of 1 billion $TA. Among them, 25% is allocated to community incentives,
PANews
2025/07/01 10:32
Bloomberg ETF Analyst: The probability of approval of LTC, SOL, and XRP spot ETFs is 95%
PANews reported on July 1 that Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas said that the probability of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving LTC, SOL and
PANews
2025/07/01 10:27
Arbitrum Ecosystem XAI will airdrop 25 million $XAI tokens to Vanguard and Legendary NFT holders
PANews reported on July 1 that XAI, the Layer3 solution for Arbitrum ecosystem games, announced that it will airdrop 25 million $XAI tokens to Vanguard and Legendary NFT holders, worth
PANews
2025/07/01 10:22
Connecticut Governor Signs Bitcoin Reserve Ban Bill HB7082
PANews reported on July 1 that Ned Lamont, Governor of Connecticut, officially signed the HB7082 bill, writing the Bitcoin reserve ban into law. The bill prohibits state and local governments
PANews
2025/07/01 10:13
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in July
In July, the Web3 world continued to heat up, and the macro and blockchain circles converged to form the key rhythm of the market: ?The world's major central bank governors
PANews
2025/07/01 10:12
Aptos on-chain RWA exceeds $540 million, becoming one of the top three blockchain platforms in the RWA field
PANews reported on July 1 that Aptos officially announced that the total amount of RWA on its chain has exceeded 540 million US dollars, making it one of the top
PANews
2025/07/01 10:03
Qitian Technology: No plans to apply for the first batch of stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong
PANews reported on July 1 that according to 10jqka, the secretary of the chairman of the listed technology company Qi Tian Technology said in response to whether the company plans
PANews
2025/07/01 09:59
Circle seeks to launch national trust bank amid JPMorgan's bearish price target
Circle (CRCL) closed at $181 on Monday following an announcement that it plans to launch a national trust bank, the First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A. Meanwhile, JPMorgan hinted at a potential 55% plunge to $80 in CRCL's price.
Fxstreet
2025/07/01 09:55
Trending News
GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA
Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million
HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch
Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others
CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF