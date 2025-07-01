MEXC Exchange
FATF warning on stablecoin crimes is not anti-crypto, intel firms say
Applying advanced tools for tracking illicit stablecoin transactions is necessary, but not enough to mitigate risks behind their mass adoption.
PANews
2025/07/01 16:17
The Ethereum Foundation has recently transferred 1,000 ETH to multi-signature wallets every day, and has transferred a total of 13,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation has recently transferred 1,000 ETH (about 2.46 million US dollars) to the multi-signature wallet address 0xc061 every
PANews
2025/07/01 16:14
Tesla (TSLA.O) shares fell 4.82% in pre-market trading
PANews reported on July 1 that Tesla (TSLA.O) shares fell 4.82% in pre-market trading in the U.S. and are now trading at $302. Earlier news, Trump: Musk knew that I
PANews
2025/07/01 16:08
Fragmetric Season 1 Airdrop and Staking Now Available
PANews reported on July 1 that Solana’s re-staking protocol Fragmetric announced that the first quarter airdrop collection and $FRAG staking functions are now online. Eligible airdrop recipients can claim their
PANews
2025/07/01 15:51
Will Solana price rally after the launch of its first spot ETF?
Solana experienced a short-lived rally following confirmation that the first-ever Solana ETF featuring staking capabilities is scheduled to launch on July 2, 2025. According to data from crypto.news, Solana (SOL) surged nearly 6% to an intraday high of $158.30 on…
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 15:44
XRP, LTC, SOL lead altcoin ETF buzz as approval odds climb
Analysts are betting big on altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), signaling that a wave of approvals could be just around the corner. In a June 30 X post, Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas shared updated approval forecasts for…
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 15:42
Leading memecoins compared in 2025: Pepeto, Pepe, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu
Pepeto fuses meme culture with real-world crypto tools, making it a serious rival to Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE this year. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 15:41
PancakeSwap v3 Liquidity Pool Launches on Solana
PANews reported on July 1 that PancakeSwap announced that its v3 liquidity pool has been officially launched on Solana. Traders can enjoy a handling fee as low as 0.01% and
PANews
2025/07/01 15:39
The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad": I bought another BTC and I believe that Bitcoin will reach $1 million one day
PANews reported on July 1 that Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, published an article saying that he bought another Bitcoin and believed that Bitcoin could reach
PANews
2025/07/01 15:36
[LIVE] EthCC 8 / RWA Summit Day Two: Real-World Assets Take Center Stage
Welcome to Day Two of EthCC 8 and the Real-World Asset (RWA) Summit, live from Cannes — where the French Riviera meets the frontier of decentralized finance. Today, two parallel events are converging on a single theme: the integration of traditional finance with blockchain technology. As tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) move from concept to implementation, and crypto-native ETFs edge closer to mainstream adoption, thought leaders, builders, regulators, and institutional players are gathering to explore what’s next. From tokenized treasuries to on-chain infrastructure and the evolution of compliant DeFi, today’s conversations promise to shape the future of both markets and protocols. We’ll be live-blogging the biggest insights, key announcements, and panel highlights — including deep dives into the ETF landscape, regulatory frameworks, and the growing impact of RWAs on global finance. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates straight from the heart of Cannes.
CryptoNews
2025/07/01 15:32
