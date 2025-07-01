MEXC Exchange
Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx to Acquire Digital Asset Brokerage Caleb & Brown for Approximately $65.8 Million
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Decrypt, Australian crypto exchange Swyftx will acquire boutique digital asset brokerage Caleb & Brown, which is regarded as the largest cryptocurrency acquisition
PANews
2025/07/01 17:11
Malaysia’s Securities Commission Plans to Overhaul Crypto Trading Rules
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Crowdfundinsider, the Securities Commission of Malaysia (SC) has proposed a series of regulatory improvements to strengthen the framework of the Digital Asset
PANews
2025/07/01 17:02
Revisiting the Stablecoin Trilemma: The Current Decline of Decentralization
Author: Chilla Compiled by: Block unicorn Preface Stablecoins are getting a lot of attention, and for good reason. Beyond speculation, stablecoins are one of the few products in the crypto
PANews
2025/07/01 17:00
Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process
Malaysia’s securities regulator is seeking public feedback on a proposal to allow certain cryptocurrencies to be listed on exchanges without prior approval.
PANews
2025/07/01 16:53
Cryptocurrency’s best ideas will never launch | Opinion
Crypto doesn’t need more heroes. It needs a culture that lets the builders stay in the arena long enough to build what really matters.
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 16:48
FATF warns of stablecoin crime risks, crypto executives: Not targeting the crypto industry
PANews reported on July 1 that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recently warned of a rise in stablecoin-related criminal activities, but executives of blockchain intelligence companies said that this
PANews
2025/07/01 16:45
Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Glassnode monitoring, profit-taking activities on the Bitcoin network have increased again. Yesterday, Bitcoin realized a profit of $2.46 billion, and the 7-day
PANews
2025/07/01 16:35
DOJ Dismantles North Korea-Linked Crypto Theft Scheme, Defendants Stole Nearly $1M
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged four North Koreans for impersonating as remote IT workers and exploiting companies to steal crypto. The federal prosecutors noted that the operation could be a part of the DPRK strategy to fund its weapons program. In a “cyber-enabled revenue generation network”, perpetrators landed in remote IT jobs using fake and stolen identities. The group exploited their company’s trust to steal and launder over $900,000 in crypto, the DOJ announcement read. The federal prosecutors from the Northern District of Georgia have charged the defendants with a five-count wire fraud and money laundering indictment linked to the scheme. “This indictment highlights the unique threat North Korea poses to companies that hire remote IT workers and underscores our resolve to prosecute any actor, in the United States or abroad, who steals from Georgia businesses,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg on Monday. Fraudsters Target Georgia-Based Blockchain Firm, Serbian Crypto Company The case is being handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and is part of the DOJ’s ‘DPRK RevGen’ plan that targets high-impact North Korea-linked illicit revenue generation rings. According to the investigation, the defendants initially operated as a team in the UAE in 2019. Between December 2020 and May 2021, these perpetrators joined a Georgia-based blockchain firm and a Siberian crypto company as developers. “Both defendants concealed their North Korean identities from their employers by providing false identification documents containing a mix of stolen and fraudulent identity information,” the DOJ revealed. In February 2022, two of the impersonated employers were assigned projects that provided them access to crypto. The defendants used that access to steal digital assets in two separate operations worth $175,000 and $740,000 at the time. They reportedly modified the source code of two employers’ smart contracts. DPRK Crypto Attacks Magnify North Korea has been developing novel and more sophisticated attacks on crypto firms in the recent past. In April, spies from the DPRK infiltrated the US corporate system to feed in a malware campaign targeting crypto developers. They used fake US firms and domains to post job interviews to trick developers into downloading malware. 🚨 North Korean cyber spies reportedly set up fake US firms to deploy malware targeting crypto developers, violating Treasury sanctions. #NorthKorea #CyberSecurity https://t.co/TvCmrspaep — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) April 25, 2025 Another sophisticated method to steal crypto is via Zoom meetings, and hiding malware in GitHub. According to Nick Bax of the Security Alliance, a threat group is working to steal data and funds through fake business calls on Zoom . The DPRK-linked players send messages in the chat saying they can’t hear audio, suggesting listeners click on a fake link. Last week, reports revealed that North Korea is targeting Indian crypto job applicants with malware to steal their data.
CryptoNews
2025/07/01 16:34
US Senate votes to remove AI regulation ban from Trump tax reform bill
PANews reported on July 1 that the U.S. Senate voted to remove the ban on AI regulation from Trump’s tax reform bill.
PANews
2025/07/01 16:30
Centrifuge puts the S&P 500 index on the blockchain and launches the first on-chain S&P 500 index fund
PANews reported on July 1 that Centrifuge announced a partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) to introduce the S&P 500 index to the blockchain for the first time
PANews
2025/07/01 16:29
